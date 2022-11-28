YPD Thanksgiving DUI detail statistics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous periods of the year to be driving.

The City of Yuma Police Department (YPD) conducted an impaired driving detail from November 22-26, where additional officers were roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

These DUI patrols were in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, looking for signs of any impaired drivers behind the wheel.

Many people started celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday night and unfortunately, that can lead to a number of people drinking and getting behind the wheel.

This time last year most people stayed home, due to the pandemic but with restaurants and bars back open, the roads were expected to be busy this holiday weekend.

YPD says designating a sober driver or calling a rideshare company is the best option to stay safe on holidays, and any other time for that matter.

Samantha Byrd will have the statistics for Yuma DUIs coming up this evening.

