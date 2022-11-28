Read full article on original website
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel Comments
Samuel L. Jackson is identified with Quentin Tarantino’s movies more than any other actor. To date, he has appeared in five of Tarantino’s films: Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight, half of the director’s entire filmography. (Jackson also narrates Inglorious Basterds if you want to count that too.)
What If Killmonger Had Lived?
At the end of Black Panther, T’Challa defeats Killmonger by stabbing him with a vibranium spear. Wakanda’s medical technology could have saved him — but Killmonger says he would rather die than spend the rest of his life in prison. And so T’Challa honors his cousin’s final request, and lets his familial rival perish.
David Harbour Says ‘Thunderbolts’ Brings ‘Something New’ to MCU
David Harbour is branching out from his Stranger Things fame to develop his MCU character, Red Guardian. After previously appearing in Black Widow, Harbour now says the upcoming Thunderbolts will bring something new. Thunderbolts, the final film of Phase 5, sees Red Guardian thrown into a whole new scenario. In the movie, he’ll be joining a Suicide Squad-like team of anti-heroes.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Ending Explained: What the Finale Means for Marvel
The following post contains SPOILERS for Wakanda Forever. You’d have to eat a whole lot of Heart-Shaped Herbs to forget them once you read it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and sets the stage for tons of future Marvel adventures. There’s a new Black Panther! There’s a new King of Wakanda! There’s a new T’Challa! Namor and Talokan are now a big part of the Marvel Universe!
Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Actors Aren’t Stars
Sooooo ... don’t expect Quentin Tarantino to direct a Marvel movie anytime soon. Not that you would have. Tarantino has, with very few exceptions, only ever made original movies. (Jackie Brown was based on an Elmore Leonard novel; that is his only adaptation to date.) But if you’re curious about Tarantino’s feelings about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can find them on the new episode of the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura.
‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
How Does T’Challa Die in ‘Wakanda Forever’?
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Duh.) Every single person reading this knows what happened to Chadwick Boseman. The beloved actor died on August 28, 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. Boseman had appeared in films like Draft Day, 42, and Get On Up, but he was best known as T’Challa, the superhero known as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Val Kilmer Was Written Out of ‘Willow’ Series at Last Minute
Val Kilmer’s character Madmartigan was one of the most iconic parts of 1988’s classic Willow. Unfortunately, he won’t be appearing in the first season of the new Willow TV series. It’s not for lack of trying on the studio’s end; Val Kilmer has had some major health challenges in recent years. He has been battling throat cancer since 2015.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Features A De-Aged Harrison Ford
Every Indiana Jones needs to be a thrill ride right out of the gate... and apparently, the best way to achieve that for the upcoming fifth film was digitally de-aging Harrison Ford. The team behind the latest entry in the franchise was struggling to figure out what the next iconic opening sequence would be, and after much deliberation, they figured out their angle. Rumors of a de-aged Harrison Ford had been floating around following a photo of the actor wearing motion-capture dots on his face, but a recent report from Empire has officially confirmed it. Of course, this kind of tech isn’t without its detractors. A lot of people weren’t even sure if Ford would reprise his role in the first place, let alone go to these kinds of lengths for the production.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Kang and ‘Secret Wars’
The first Black Panther was a fairly self-contained story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel, however, sets up a lot of stuff for the future of the MCU. It develops several characters who will return in the Thunderbolts movie, and it introduces Riri Williams, who is set to start in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart, in the near future.
Every Marvel Phase Four Movie and Show Ranked From Worst to Best
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel has reached the end of yet another phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If nothing else, this was an interesting time in the history of Marvel, one marked by uncertainty brought about by a pandemic and a release calendar that changed frequently — which is never a good thing for a company trying to tell one enormous story across multiple mediums simultaneously.
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bullitt’
Is Bradley Cooper our generation’s Steve McQueen? I would not have necessarily made that connection, but it appears that Cooper will be the one to fill the shoes (and iconic shoulder holster) of McQueen in a new movie about Frank Bullitt, the title character in the 1968 cop thriller that remains one of McQueen’s most famous roles. The film will be directed by none other than Steven Spielberg.
Spider-Man Co-Creator Steve Ditko’s Copy of ‘Amazing Fantasy’ #15 Is Up For Sale
Any copy of Amazing Fantasy #15, featuring the very first appearance of Marvel’s Spider-Man, is already an incredibly value comic book. A graded copy in absolutely awful condition recently sold on eBay for $13,700. That’s the low end. Now imagine what a copy that actually belonged to the man who co-created Spider-Man might be worth.
‘Fast X’ Will Reportedly Be One of the Most Expensive Movies Ever Made
The Fast & Furious saga has come a long way from chronicling the adventures of a bunch of Los Angeles street racers. Now Fast movies involve epic globe-trotting adventures, spies, endless chases, and even cars in space. And all that spectacle adds up. According to a report in TheWrap, the...
Why ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Is Titled ‘Dead Reckoning’
Now that the Mission Impossible franchise has become so large, there’s plenty to look back on. Mission Impossible 7 will do just that. Rather than opting for a radically new direction or anything like that, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt will face some old demons with higher stakes. In fact, the story is going to be so huge that the film will be split into two parts, both under the title of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.
‘Andor’ Season Finale: Every Easter Egg and Star Wars Secret
Andor is finished, and it has given us one of the best Star Wars prequels ever. The show began on Ferrix, and that is also where it concludes, with the funeral for Andor’s adoptive mother Maarva which will bring together most of the show’s key characters. That sequence finally sets Cassian Andor on the path toward becoming a leader in the Rebel Alliance.
Get Ready for ‘Cocaine Bear,’ The Movie About a Bear on Cocaine
Some movie titles just cry out “You will watch me. You have no choice. You must watch me.”. Cocaine Bear is such a title. Spoiler alert: It is about a bear on cocaine. And apparently it is based on a true story! Just look at the film’s poster, which promises it is “Inspired By True Events.”
‘Wakanda Forever’ Scores Biggest November Opening Ever at Box Office
You’ll be shocked to learn that the latest Marvel movie is a massive hit. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in movie theaters across the country and around the world over the weekend, and exceeded most expert predictions for its box office performance. The film grossed an estimated $180 million in U.S. theaters alone, and around $330 million worldwide.
‘Sr.’ Trailer: A Documentary About Two Generation of Robert Downeys
There’s no question that Robert Downey Jr. became far more famous than his father ever was. But back in his day Robert Downey Sr. was an acclaimed and respected indie director, whose credits include the 1969 cult classic Putney Swope and 1972’s Greaser’s Palace. If you know...
Sam Raimi’s Unmade ‘Spider-Man 4’ Details Revealed
Sam Raimi's Spider-Man series is synonymous with superhero movies... And there was almost a fourth. We now have new info about the film. Whether you love or hate the Raimi trilogy, it helped pave the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it today. The planned fourth entry in the series unfortunately never got made thanks to some disputes with Sony along the way, but we do know a few things about it. First of all, it was going to feature the Vulture. Secondly, Anne Hathaway could have shown up as Black Cat. But how would this all have played out?
