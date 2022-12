Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at Idaho Vandals (2-5) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Isaac Jones scored 31 points in Idaho’s 84-81 victory against the Pacific (CA) Tigers. The Vandals are 1-2 on their home court. Idaho has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10...

DEKALB, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO