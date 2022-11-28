Read full article on original website
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
WNYT
“I’m not a monster.” Granville woman speaks up after dozens of her horses were seized
Only on 13: A Washington County woman is telling her side of the story after dozens of her horses were seized in September. Since then, Wendy Murphy said she’s been called a monster. Her attorney, Tucker Stanclift said he questions the validity of how all the pieces of the...
WNYT
Sticker Mule makes donation to regional food bank
A capital region company is giving back this holiday season. Sticker Mule in Amsterdam donated one thousand bottles of its award-winning hot sauce to the regional food bank this morning. The company says it hopes the donation provides a kick to the food bank offerings, and helps families facing food...
WNYT
Service back for most people affected by Albany water main breaks
Water is restored to most people affected by multiple water main breaks in downtown Albany. Repair work was still underway Friday at the break on Columbia Street – between James and Broadway. It’s the latest in a series of water main breaks in the city this week. There...
WNYT
Former church helping families in need for the holidays
A former church in Rensselaer is being turned into Santa’s workshop. Victory Christian Church is once again delivering holiday gifts to hundreds of families. Pastor Charlie Muller says the need is even greater this year. Calls have been coming in even before Thanksgiving. Since then, the list of families...
WNYT
Columbia Street latest Albany spot dealing with water main break
The Albany Water Department is working to fix a water main break on Columbia Street. It’s the latest in a series of water main breaks in the city within the last two days. Crews have been working around the clock to fix the breaks, that are causing problems for residents, business owners, and the water department.
WNYT
Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits
Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
WNYT
Albany water main break fixed
The water is back on Saturday morning for most of the people affected by multiple water main breaks in downtown Albany. Crews yesterday were repairing a break on Columbia Street, between James and Broadway. It’s the latest in a series of water main breaks in the city this week.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs City Council responds to gag order over officer-involved shooting
The Saratoga Springs City Council has reached a resolution on the gag order that prevents them from talking about the officer-involved shooting last month. Within hours of that shooting, the Saratoga Springs mayor and the public safety commissioner held a news conference, releasing body and security camera footage. County District...
WNYT
Water main breaks continue to plague Albany residents
A series of water main breaks in Albany is flooding some roads, and left some residents without any water. Commissioner Joe Coffey says this is the season where water main breaks are becoming more prevalent as the weather changes. Three water main breaks flooded downtown streets Wednesday morning. Repair crews...
WNYT
NYC woman finds calling leading women’s shelter in Albany
When Sandra Ruiz arrived in the Capital Region from the Bronx a few years ago, she had a plan to just be grandma and help her daughter raise her five grandkids. However, she says she saw a great need for ministry. She says God’s plan allowed her to not just help her daughter, but other women she didn’t even know.
WNYT
Family of late Shaker student tries to make peace with justice system
An Albany County family is opening up about how they’ve been mourning the loss of a loved one and making peace with the justice system. Destiny Greene, 15, was killed in what police called a social media transaction that ended in gunfire near Wilbur Street on May 24, 2021. Police said she was not the intended target and was in the wrong place at the wrong time, hit by gunfire while inside a car.
WNYT
Fire rips through Troy basement
One person was in a Tuesday evening fire in Troy. The fire started around 7:30 Wednesday night on Lakeview Ave. Fire crews tell NewsChannel 13 an air conditioner was on fire, and the flames quickly spread to furniture inside. Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the...
WNYT
Mom: Jacket found at Schenectady park is definitely missing teen’s
Samantha Humphrey’s mother, Jaclyn Humphrey, confirms to NewsChannel 13 that the jacket found near the Mohawk River last weekend and posted on social media was definitely her daughter’s. Searchers were still out in Riverside Park Thursday looking for any sign of the missing teen. Samantha, 14, was last...
WNYT
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Schaffer – Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Battling injury and adversity, Canajoharie – Fort Plain senior runner Olivia Schaffer is the ultimate competitor with a heart that’s drawn to giving back. Ashley Miller shares Schaffer’s story.
WNYT
Arrest made in Pittsfield attempted bank robbery
Pittsfield police made a quick arrest in an attempted bank robbery. Louis Hoffman, 32, was arrested just hours after the unarmed robbery at Berkshire Bank on West Street. No cash was taken, and no injuries reported, say police. Arraignment was scheduled for Thursday.
WNYT
Clifton Park woman sentenced for role in serious crash
A woman is going to prison for five years after causing severe injuries while driving under the influence. 37 year old Katherine Enger from Clifton Park drove while under the influence of multiple drugs causing her to crash, severely injuring a victim. The crash happened in July 2021 and she...
WNYT
Man charged with stabbing ex-partner in front of kids in Latham
A man in Latham is accused of stabbing his ex-partner in front of their children. It prompted a large police presence outside a home at 99 Fiddlers Lane. Bledar Hoxha, 41, is charged with attempted murder. Police were called to the house Thursday night, after neighbors overheard a fight inside...
WNYT
Man charged in Queensbury stabbing
An argument in Queensbury led to a stabbing, say police. Andrew Teal, 24, was arrested. Police say Teal got into a fight with another man on Angel Lane, and stabbed him. The victim was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Teal was sent to the Warren County Correctional...
WNYT
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
