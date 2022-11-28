ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

rockchalktalk.com

Kansas Executes Order 66 Against Texas Southern

Texas Southern had a bad feeling about this one before it even started. The Kansas Jayhawks mauled Texas Southern 87-55. Padawan learner Gradey Dick went 2-6 from 3 and ended the night with 15 points. Jalen Wilson continued his mastery of the force, scoring 22 points and 6 rebounds. However the best part of the night for Jayhawk fans desperate to find a 3rd scorer was MJ Rice returning from injury. Fresh out of the bacta tank, Rice scored 19 points in 21 minutes of playtime.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer

Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Kelvin Sampson May Have America’s Most Unselfish Team — Togetherness and Playing With Joy Give No. 1 Houston Real Staying Power

UH forwards Jarace Walker and J'Wan Roberts are pumped to see teammates like Ryan Elvin succeed too. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) J‘Wan Roberts knows Reggie Chaney is going to be there. He’s completely certain of it. In fact, the University of Houston’s increasingly-skilled forward told his teammate this would happen. So Roberts barely gives a look before he flings the pass over his shoulder that hits a cutting Chaney right in the hands, setting up the easiest of slam dunks.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Greyson F

Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town

A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
cbs19.tv

RodeoHouston adds another performer to their 2023 concert lineup

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston added another name to its 2023 lineup. Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2. Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards. Her platinum debut album "Light of the World"...
HOUSTON, TX
IBWAA

The Importance Of Martin Maldonado

We look back at the situation surrounding the Houston Astros catcher, Martin Maldonado, this past year and the impact he had on the team.Photo byWikimedia Commons. For the second straight season, Martin Maldonado could not even break the Mendoza line. Under normal circumstances, that would be embarrassing, and at best, mean a ticket to the bench. Instead, it was good enough to be the starting catcher in the World Series for the second straight year.
HOUSTON, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities

Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
HOUSTON, TX

