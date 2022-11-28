Read full article on original website
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
rockchalktalk.com
Kansas Executes Order 66 Against Texas Southern
Texas Southern had a bad feeling about this one before it even started. The Kansas Jayhawks mauled Texas Southern 87-55. Padawan learner Gradey Dick went 2-6 from 3 and ended the night with 15 points. Jalen Wilson continued his mastery of the force, scoring 22 points and 6 rebounds. However the best part of the night for Jayhawk fans desperate to find a 3rd scorer was MJ Rice returning from injury. Fresh out of the bacta tank, Rice scored 19 points in 21 minutes of playtime.
We want Bama! Border War in Memphis? Fun bowl projections for KU, K-State and Mizzou
K-State vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl? KU vs. Missouri in the Liberty Bowl? The latest projections are filled with exciting postseason options
247Sports
Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer
Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
Kansas tumbles in both polls after first lost.
The Jayhawks loss was costly in the Top 25 rankings.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Sampson, Houston ranked No. 1 in AP Poll
HOUSTON — Make some room, Phi Slama Jama. Another Houston team has reached the top of men’s college basketball. Nearly
papercitymag.com
Kelvin Sampson May Have America’s Most Unselfish Team — Togetherness and Playing With Joy Give No. 1 Houston Real Staying Power
UH forwards Jarace Walker and J'Wan Roberts are pumped to see teammates like Ryan Elvin succeed too. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) J‘Wan Roberts knows Reggie Chaney is going to be there. He’s completely certain of it. In fact, the University of Houston’s increasingly-skilled forward told his teammate this would happen. So Roberts barely gives a look before he flings the pass over his shoulder that hits a cutting Chaney right in the hands, setting up the easiest of slam dunks.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Houston & in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is a thing on everyone’s minds in Texas whether they’re focused on the World Cup, high school football playoffs, or the looming College Football Playoffs which hopefully includes TCU; the winning does go beyond sports though. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize,...
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
cbs19.tv
RodeoHouston adds another performer to their 2023 concert lineup
HOUSTON — RodeoHouston added another name to its 2023 lineup. Grammy-winning Christian music artist Lauren Daigle will make her Rodeo debut on Thursday, March 2. Along with two Grammys, Daigle has won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards. Her platinum debut album "Light of the World"...
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
iheart.com
12 Years Ago Today a Legendary Houston Sports Moment Occurred
Cartland Finnegan was one of the most hated opponents to ever play a Houston sports team. On this day in 2010, Andre Johnson adding to his hall of fame career with one of the most legendary knockouts in sports history.
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ set to perform in Kansas, here’s when
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They […]
The Importance Of Martin Maldonado
We look back at the situation surrounding the Houston Astros catcher, Martin Maldonado, this past year and the impact he had on the team.Photo byWikimedia Commons. For the second straight season, Martin Maldonado could not even break the Mendoza line. Under normal circumstances, that would be embarrassing, and at best, mean a ticket to the bench. Instead, it was good enough to be the starting catcher in the World Series for the second straight year.
smartcitiesdive.com
How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities
Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
Southwest Passenger Attacks Fellow Passenger On Houston Flight
People are still losing their minds on flights these days. You would have thought that with masks no longer being required on planes that people would calm down some, but it still seems like every week we are seeing unruly passengers on the flights. One of the latest incidents happened...
cw39.com
Another week of changing weather in Houston | See when the next cold front arrives
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Stay weather aware this week as several weather changes are coming for Houston. As air masses collide, there’s even a low risk for severe storms in Houston Tuesday. First things first, we have a beautiful day in store on this Monday with sunshine and pleasant...
lawrencekstimes.com
Angeles Panaderia, a new bakery in Lawrence, carries on family tradition
Six mornings a week at his new Lawrence bakery, Javier Angeles bakes the breads and pastries his father taught him to make in Mexico. Angeles Panadería, which launched earlier this month at 1910 Haskell Ave., Suite 2, has long hours — open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
