Carthage, MO

Ice Skating and more: 2nd Annual Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square

By Shannon Becker
 5 days ago

CARTHAGE, Mo . — The 2nd Annual Carthage Hometown Holidays is underway. This year hours are different, the ice rink is larger and pricing is lower.

Open Friday & Saturdays thru December 24th from 4:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.

Outside of normal Friday and Saturday hours, Monday evening Dec 5 they open during Carthage Christmas Tree Lighting and the Carthage Christmas Parade.

The Christmas Light Tunnel is open every evening for photos on the south side of the square.

  • PRICING
  • Ice Skating : $5 for 45 mins
  • Inflatables & Curling : $5 for wristband

Click to Vision Carthage FB page for daily updates and possible closure during bad weather.

Days and times they are not open it can be rented for corporate events and private parties. Contact Vision Carthage by email here . Or visit the Vision Carthage website when you click here.

Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to cover Christmas stories and events all season long.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

