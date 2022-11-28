The Michigan Wolverines will be without star junior running back Blake Corum due to him undergoing season-ending knee surgery. He suffered the injury in the first half of the team’s 19-17 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Heisman hopeful attempted to gut it out and play against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but after a few snaps did not play the rest of the game. He recorded just two carries in the team’s 45-23 win over their archrivals. It was unclear if he’d be able to go in the Big Ten Championship or in the College Football Playoffs, but know he will not be able to play in those games.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO