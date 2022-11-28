Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Deion Sanders To Become The Next Head Coach Of The Colorado Buffaloes
According to multiple reports, Deion Sanders will be the next head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes. Sanders confirmed that he had been offered the job earlier this week. On December 2, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed that “support staff has been seen preparing material for Sanders’ hire.” The former NFL star is expected to appear at the university this weekend.
Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
The Michigan Wolverines will be without star junior running back Blake Corum due to him undergoing season-ending knee surgery. He suffered the injury in the first half of the team’s 19-17 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Heisman hopeful attempted to gut it out and play against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but after a few snaps did not play the rest of the game. He recorded just two carries in the team’s 45-23 win over their archrivals. It was unclear if he’d be able to go in the Big Ten Championship or in the College Football Playoffs, but know he will not be able to play in those games.
Why Malcolm Rodriguez is honoring his grandmother: Stories behind Detroit Lions' cleats
Malcolm Rodriguez’s eyes welled up with tears as soon as he opened the box. Rodriguez, the Detroit Lions rookie linebacker, sent a pair of cleats off to be painted as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a tribute to his grandmother, Yolanda Martinez, who died this spring after a long battle with cancer. ...
