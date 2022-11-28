Read full article on original website
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?NikCircleville, OH
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
Police respond to a chimney fire and a phantom in a barn: Russell Township Police Blotter
Responding to a call at 9:16 p.m. Nov. 20 to investigate an unknown person walking around the complainant’s barn, officers checked and found no tracks in the snow and no cause for concern. During the search, they did find an open door to the garage, which was vacant. Property...
Ohio leaders try to make unemployment system harder for scammers, easier for genuine applicants
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State leaders are trying to solve seemingly contradictory problems with Ohio’s unemployment benefits system: how can they tighten anti-fraud security without exacerbating delays in paying out genuine claims?. Ohio’s unemployment system was beset with both problems during the coronavirus pandemic. An unprecedented spike in unemployment...
COVID-19 cases in Ohio spike to highest level since mid-September: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Dec. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, the highest number since mid-September. The report, because of Thanksgiving, included eight days rather than the normal seven, but the per-day average of 2,299 was still higher than at any time in the weekly reports since the state averaged 2,936 cases a day in reporting 20,552 on Sept. 15.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
St. Edward’s Casey Bullock, Springfield’s Bryce Schondelmyer both shine in Division I football state final
CANTON, Ohio -- When St. Edward and Springfield met at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium last year in the Division I state football championship it was a battle of the biggest titans from the Southwest and Northeast parts of the state. Springfield was led by quarterback Te’Smoot, a Mr....
Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
Jayden Bonsu National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is expected to sign four-star safety Jayden Bonsu during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Jayden Bonsu. School: St. Peters Prep (New Jersey).
Watch how Marion Local stopped Kirtland, 14-6, in the Division VI state championship
CANTON, Ohio — Maria Stein Marion Local continued its dominance in Ohio high school football Saturday, beating Kirtland for its 13th OHSAA state championship. The Flyers took the crown in a defensive showdown for the Division VI title with a 14-6 win at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. See how it happened and hear from Kirtland coach Tiger LaVerde, Marion Local coach Tim Goodwin along with several players in the video above.
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said about a ‘second lease on life’ for Buckeyes in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spent the first half of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game driving back from a recruiting visit in Cincinnati. After that investment in the long-term future of the program, he spent the second half watching the immediate future take a new turn. Utah wiped out USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game, likely pushing OSU into the top four teams when the final playoff rankings are announced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
St. Edward too much for Springfield in Division I championship rematch: By the numbers
CANTON, Ohio -- Springfield struck first in the OHSAA Division I football state championship Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, but St. Edward would not be denied its second title in as many seasons. The Eagles scored three consecutive touchdowns in the first half. In the first quarter...
Ohio State football, one week after Michigan’s gut punch, gets back up off the mat
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After one mostly silent week in the wake of a humbling home loss to Michigan, Ohio State football players found their voice again Friday night. They started chiming in around midnight, as Utah put the finishing touches on a 47-24 thumping of USC in the Pac-12 championship game. Nothing will be official until Sunday, but the Buckeyes knew what that likely meant for them.
Ohio Republicans tweak proposal raising bar for voter approval of constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican state lawmakers have tweaked a proposal to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution that’s potentially poised to advance during the legislature’s lame-duck session. The measure now calls for requiring 60% approval from voters to pass state constitutional amendments proposed by the...
What Kansas State beating TCU means for an Ohio State vs. Michigan playoff rematch
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Selection Sunday conversation can move from whether or not Ohio State football and Michigan will both be in the College Football Playoff field. The big reveal now appears to be where the selection committee will place them both, and whether that will mean a semifinal rematch of The Game.
