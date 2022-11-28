ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: Claim $100 free bet ahead of launch

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. On New Year’s Day, Ohio will go live with sports betting. This month, however, interested players can sign up with the...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

COVID-19 cases in Ohio spike to highest level since mid-September: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Dec. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, the highest number since mid-September. The report, because of Thanksgiving, included eight days rather than the normal seven, but the per-day average of 2,299 was still higher than at any time in the weekly reports since the state averaged 2,936 cases a day in reporting 20,552 on Sept. 15.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch how Marion Local stopped Kirtland, 14-6, in the Division VI state championship

CANTON, Ohio — Maria Stein Marion Local continued its dominance in Ohio high school football Saturday, beating Kirtland for its 13th OHSAA state championship. The Flyers took the crown in a defensive showdown for the Division VI title with a 14-6 win at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. See how it happened and hear from Kirtland coach Tiger LaVerde, Marion Local coach Tim Goodwin along with several players in the video above.
KIRTLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said about a ‘second lease on life’ for Buckeyes in playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spent the first half of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game driving back from a recruiting visit in Cincinnati. After that investment in the long-term future of the program, he spent the second half watching the immediate future take a new turn. Utah wiped out USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game, likely pushing OSU into the top four teams when the final playoff rankings are announced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football, one week after Michigan’s gut punch, gets back up off the mat

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After one mostly silent week in the wake of a humbling home loss to Michigan, Ohio State football players found their voice again Friday night. They started chiming in around midnight, as Utah put the finishing touches on a 47-24 thumping of USC in the Pac-12 championship game. Nothing will be official until Sunday, but the Buckeyes knew what that likely meant for them.
COLUMBUS, OH
