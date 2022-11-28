Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Buddhist Precepts Reduce Stress and Buffer Depression: Study
Along with 10 "perfect virtues" known in Pali as Pāramitās, Buddhists observe an ethical code known as Pañca Sīla, or "Five Precepts." Observing Buddhism's Five Precepts involves abstaining from killing, stealing, telling lies, sexual misconduct, and taking intoxicants. Living by a moral code is associated with...
psychologytoday.com
Are You in Control? The Answer May Feed Your Anxiety
Research shows that a person’s perception of control over themselves and their environment affects how anxious they feel. A person’s perception of control is learned from past experiences, and, therefore, it can be changed through new learning. Therapy approaches that increase perception of control can help lessen anxiety.
psychologytoday.com
Flirting: What Women and Men Like
Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
Pain does not define me
Complex regional pain syndrome is both rare and excruciating. So rare, that my local physicians only vaguely recalled hearing of it during medical school and so painful that it is often referred to as the suicide disease. I was diagnosed with CRPS in my dominant hand at the start of my freshman year. Instead of playing football and riding on my class’ homecoming float, I spent my first month of high school at the Mayo Clinic...
I believe in accidental therapy
The sun sets on a muggy day. My tight jeans feel hot against my skin as I run across concrete. My friend and I come over the hill just in time to catch the painting of orange and pink against a once perfectly blue sky. I am filled with love and appreciation of the world around me. ...
psychologytoday.com
Heartbreaking Holidays: Broken Heart Syndrome Is Real
It is indeed possible to die from a broken heart. Immense stress, such as the kind suffered after the loss of a loved one, can take a heavy toll on the body physically. Holidays can compound stress, so it's important to practice stress-relieving techniques, like mindfulness, and make healthy lifestyle choices.
Use spiritual wisdom in giving advice to others
Who has not encountered some moment when faced with a problem that challenged them at some time in their lives? Who has not been asked to help someone else to help them deal with some perplexing situation? Who has not come to the conclusion that perhaps the insight of another person might be needed to help clarify, if not resolve, some seemingly insurmountable problem in their lives? ...
psychologytoday.com
The Psychological Benefits of Finding Your Cosmic Purpose
Teleology (pronounced tee-lee-ology or teh-lee-ology) is a philosophical term that refers to purpose in the natural world. The teleological stance asks you to look at the big picture and to think deeply about how you fit into that picture. Taking the teleological stance means adopting the perspective that nature has an inherent purpose, and by understanding that purpose, we can derive our own sense of purpose and find meaning in our existence.
psychologytoday.com
Getting Through the Holidays in Grief
The holiday season may be anything but joyous for grievers. Pay attention to what is in front of you; fully acknowledge the moments of peace or pleasure. Not participating in the celebration is a valid choice. How do we survive the holidays in grief?. It’s a big question. My...
psychologytoday.com
How to Make Retirement Your Golden Years
Retirement is one of life's major challenges. There is often a sense of loss, purpose, and identity. The keys to adjusting to retirement are realistic expectations, a plan, and a range of interests and outlets. It is important to be patient, explore, be curious, and find ways of incorporating your...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season
Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
psychologytoday.com
Existential Anxiety: What It Is and What to Do About It
Existential anxiety refers to a chronic state of discomfort and fear about issues related to one's existence, like aging, dying, and death. According to terror management theory, anything that reminds us of our own death, like COVID, is likely to increase our existential anxiety. Existential anxiety doesn't respond as well...
psychologytoday.com
3 Steps to Grasp the Meaning of First Memories
Early recollections provide a glimpse into individuals' lived experiences. To interpret early life memories, use a three-step process to identify a theme and analyze five personality dimensions and sensory modalities. In a recent public presentation, Gerry, a retired high school English teacher and college instructor, volunteered to share a first...
psychologytoday.com
Finding You Way Through Neurodiversity
"High-functioning" autism is not a formal diagnosis. Yet people express their disorder differently and certain traits are frequently overlooked. Undiagnosed autism can make you feel different your whole life like you do not belong anywhere. You may experience intense emotions in response to seemingly insignificant events that do not make...
psychologytoday.com
Tips for Parents Navigating Grief and Loss
When there is a death, adults often have to help their children navigate the loss as well as dealing with their own grief. The child's age plays a major role in what they can understand and process about death. Being patient and striving to understand what a child needs can...
psychologytoday.com
'Tis the Season to Extend Beyond Ourselves
The holiday season is a special time to experience joy, acts of kindness, and genuine enthusiasm for other human beings. Forgiveness has more to do with our own well-being than that of the person or persons we forgive. By directing our attention and relating to something or someone other than...
psychologytoday.com
Giving Up the Hope of Future Reward Can Be Presently Rewarding
Letting go of hope, life's secret spoiler. Hope seems like a good thing, but it plants seeds of discontent. Hope has a dark side we often ignore. Hope, it seems, is generally regarded as salutary, as a boon, a blessing. I, however, am not such a fan. I won’t be waving any pom-pons or shouting any cheers on the sidelines for this sunny trickster. I am, in fact, trying to rid myself of hope.
psychologytoday.com
The So-Called Fear of Rejection
We’ve probably all heard or said this phrase countless times. However, despite the “fear of rejection” appearing so frequently, this phrase rarely seems questioned. One reason is that it’s a truism. Who can argue that humans suffer emotionally when being rejected or excluded? But is it only the fear of rejection impacting our decisions? Could there be other, deeper reasons for avoiding chances and opportunities? Many of us are risk-averse or set low levels of aspiration to try and keep things safe and predictable, we avoid possibility and sticking out. In taking a risk, whether it be applying to school, asking a person for a date, going for the promotion, speaking up to assert oneself, or even learning something new; all of these behaviors can lead to feelings of exposure and vulnerability and hence may be avoided.
psychologytoday.com
How Trauma Survivors Empathize and Inspire
"Menders," like many others, including some mothers, learn a life of devoted compassion. "Menders," like some mothers, incorporate the well-being of others into their identity. Emerging from trauma and frailty in life, "menders" invest hope through caring. In two previous columns on trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder, I drew upon...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Financial Hardship After Chronic Illness
Many factors lead to financial hardship, including high costs of care and high living costs. Changes in one's ability to work can also lead to financial hardship. Financial hardship can affect a person's mental health as well as their physical health. One of the most devastating causes of depression and...
