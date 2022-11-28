ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

Buddhist Precepts Reduce Stress and Buffer Depression: Study

Along with 10 "perfect virtues" known in Pali as Pāramitās, Buddhists observe an ethical code known as Pañca Sīla, or "Five Precepts." Observing Buddhism's Five Precepts involves abstaining from killing, stealing, telling lies, sexual misconduct, and taking intoxicants. Living by a moral code is associated with...
psychologytoday.com

Are You in Control? The Answer May Feed Your Anxiety

Research shows that a person’s perception of control over themselves and their environment affects how anxious they feel. A person’s perception of control is learned from past experiences, and, therefore, it can be changed through new learning. Therapy approaches that increase perception of control can help lessen anxiety.
psychologytoday.com

Flirting: What Women and Men Like

Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
The State Journal-Register

Pain does not define me

Complex regional pain syndrome is both rare and excruciating. So rare, that my local physicians only vaguely recalled hearing of it during medical school and so painful that it is often referred to as the suicide disease. I was diagnosed with CRPS in my dominant hand at the start of my freshman year. Instead of playing football and riding on my class’ homecoming float, I spent my first month of high school at the Mayo Clinic...
The State Journal-Register

I believe in accidental therapy

The sun sets on a muggy day. My tight jeans feel hot against my skin as I run across concrete. My friend and I come over the hill just in time to catch the painting of orange and pink against a once perfectly blue sky. I am filled with love and appreciation of the world around me. ...
psychologytoday.com

Heartbreaking Holidays: Broken Heart Syndrome Is Real

It is indeed possible to die from a broken heart. Immense stress, such as the kind suffered after the loss of a loved one, can take a heavy toll on the body physically. Holidays can compound stress, so it's important to practice stress-relieving techniques, like mindfulness, and make healthy lifestyle choices.
The State Journal-Register

Use spiritual wisdom in giving advice to others

Who has not encountered some moment when faced with a problem that challenged them at some time in their lives? Who has not been asked to help someone else to help them deal with some perplexing situation? Who has not come to the conclusion that perhaps the insight of another person might be needed to help clarify, if not resolve, some seemingly insurmountable problem in their lives? ...
psychologytoday.com

The Psychological Benefits of Finding Your Cosmic Purpose

Teleology (pronounced tee-lee-ology or teh-lee-ology) is a philosophical term that refers to purpose in the natural world. The teleological stance asks you to look at the big picture and to think deeply about how you fit into that picture. Taking the teleological stance means adopting the perspective that nature has an inherent purpose, and by understanding that purpose, we can derive our own sense of purpose and find meaning in our existence.
psychologytoday.com

Getting Through the Holidays in Grief

The holiday season may be anything but joyous for grievers. Pay attention to what is in front of you; fully acknowledge the moments of peace or pleasure. Not participating in the celebration is a valid choice. How do we survive the holidays in grief?. It’s a big question. My...
psychologytoday.com

How to Make Retirement Your Golden Years

Retirement is one of life's major challenges. There is often a sense of loss, purpose, and identity. The keys to adjusting to retirement are realistic expectations, a plan, and a range of interests and outlets. It is important to be patient, explore, be curious, and find ways of incorporating your...
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season

Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
psychologytoday.com

Existential Anxiety: What It Is and What to Do About It

Existential anxiety refers to a chronic state of discomfort and fear about issues related to one's existence, like aging, dying, and death. According to terror management theory, anything that reminds us of our own death, like COVID, is likely to increase our existential anxiety. Existential anxiety doesn't respond as well...
psychologytoday.com

3 Steps to Grasp the Meaning of First Memories

Early recollections provide a glimpse into individuals' lived experiences. To interpret early life memories, use a three-step process to identify a theme and analyze five personality dimensions and sensory modalities. In a recent public presentation, Gerry, a retired high school English teacher and college instructor, volunteered to share a first...
psychologytoday.com

Finding You Way Through Neurodiversity

"High-functioning" autism is not a formal diagnosis. Yet people express their disorder differently and certain traits are frequently overlooked. Undiagnosed autism can make you feel different your whole life like you do not belong anywhere. You may experience intense emotions in response to seemingly insignificant events that do not make...
psychologytoday.com

Tips for Parents Navigating Grief and Loss

When there is a death, adults often have to help their children navigate the loss as well as dealing with their own grief. The child's age plays a major role in what they can understand and process about death. Being patient and striving to understand what a child needs can...
psychologytoday.com

'Tis the Season to Extend Beyond Ourselves

The holiday season is a special time to experience joy, acts of kindness, and genuine enthusiasm for other human beings. Forgiveness has more to do with our own well-being than that of the person or persons we forgive. By directing our attention and relating to something or someone other than...
psychologytoday.com

Giving Up the Hope of Future Reward Can Be Presently Rewarding

Letting go of hope, life's secret spoiler. Hope seems like a good thing, but it plants seeds of discontent. Hope has a dark side we often ignore. Hope, it seems, is generally regarded as salutary, as a boon, a blessing. I, however, am not such a fan. I won’t be waving any pom-pons or shouting any cheers on the sidelines for this sunny trickster. I am, in fact, trying to rid myself of hope.
psychologytoday.com

The So-Called Fear of Rejection

We’ve probably all heard or said this phrase countless times. However, despite the “fear of rejection” appearing so frequently, this phrase rarely seems questioned. One reason is that it’s a truism. Who can argue that humans suffer emotionally when being rejected or excluded? But is it only the fear of rejection impacting our decisions? Could there be other, deeper reasons for avoiding chances and opportunities? Many of us are risk-averse or set low levels of aspiration to try and keep things safe and predictable, we avoid possibility and sticking out. In taking a risk, whether it be applying to school, asking a person for a date, going for the promotion, speaking up to assert oneself, or even learning something new; all of these behaviors can lead to feelings of exposure and vulnerability and hence may be avoided.
psychologytoday.com

How Trauma Survivors Empathize and Inspire

"Menders," like many others, including some mothers, learn a life of devoted compassion. "Menders," like some mothers, incorporate the well-being of others into their identity. Emerging from trauma and frailty in life, "menders" invest hope through caring. In two previous columns on trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder, I drew upon...
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Financial Hardship After Chronic Illness

Many factors lead to financial hardship, including high costs of care and high living costs. Changes in one's ability to work can also lead to financial hardship. Financial hardship can affect a person's mental health as well as their physical health. One of the most devastating causes of depression and...

