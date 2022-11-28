Read full article on original website
Related
WhatsApp giving millions of devices access to new feature that will change how you text forever
WHATSAPP polls are available on iPhone and Android right now – but they're not stopping there. The popular chat app is working on delivering polls to millions more devices in a future update. Polls for WhatsApp chats began rolling out to the world earlier this month. But there was...
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
AdWeek
Hive: How to Change Your Notifications Settings
Hive is a social networking application that combines elements from platforms like Instagram and Twitter into a single platform. Hive allows users to choose the kinds of notifications they want to receive from the app, if any. Our guide will show you how to change your notifications settings in the...
AdWeek
Hive: How to Change Who Can Comment on Your Posts
By default, Hive allows all users to comment on other users’ posts on the social networking platform. However, people have the option to change who is allowed to comment on their posts. Our guide will show you how to change who can comment on your posts in the Hive...
AdWeek
Hive: How to Stop Users From Asking You Questions
By default, Hive users can ask other people questions on the social networking platform through an “Asks” feature. However, users can turn this feature off if they don’t want others to be able to ask them questions. Our guide will show you how to turn off the...
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
An interior designer shared the 3 biggest mistakes people make when decorating their first home
Interior designer Jordan Samson said the biggest mistakes people make often include rushing the design process and leaning into Instagram trends.
Google’s Messages app sounds different now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the last couple of months, we have seen Google make several changes to the way its Messages app works. The app comes preloaded on all Pixel phones and is also a popular default messaging app on several third-party Android brands. The app recently gained a new icon and now, Google has changed the chimes when you send and receive a message.
AdWeek
Pinterest Unpins Its Creator Rewards Program
Pinterest Creator Rewards: Born October 20, 2021; died Nov. 30, 2022. The platform said in a note atop its Creator Rewards page, “The Creator Rewards program will end Nov. 30. To all the creators who participated, thank you for your partnership. We’re committed to exploring more ways to help you find success on Pinterest, and we’re looking forward to finding more opportunities to work together in 2023.”
Phone Arena
Google changes some chimes for its RCS powered Messages app for Android
Google has been spiffing up its Messages app for Android. Last month, it revealed a new icon for the app and now there are new chimes for sent and received messages. You are allowed to change the sound that plays when you get an incoming message. Go to Settings > Sound & vibration > Default notification sound. Tap on the top box and you'll see a list of sounds that you can pick as the one you will hear to alert you of an incoming message. Be sure to hit "save" on the upper right of the screen after you make your selection.
WhatsApp's new feature lets you connect to an Android tablet with the same account
Multi-device support on WhatsApp has expanded from WhatsApp desktop clients to Android tablets.
CNET
Amazon's Just Giving Away Smart Bulbs Now
Black Friday deals come in all shapes and sizes but it's not often you get things for no money at all. Yet Amazon's Black Friday sale does exactly that. Right now, you can pick up a new fifth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker and a two-pack of Philips Hue smart bulbs on sale for just $40, saving you over $50 compared to the usual price. There's no telling how long this deal will be available, so get your order in soon if you're hoping to snag this bundle while it's on sale.
Digital Trends
How to use the depth effect on your iOS 16 lock screen
For many years, the home and lock screens for Apple’s iPhone largely remained unchanged; that is, until iOS 14 and iOS 16. With iOS 14, users were finally able to do some home screen customization by using custom app icons through the Shortcuts app. iOS 16 spruced up the lock screen with a few personalization options, as well as adding widgets.
AdWeek
Reddit to Set Up Shop at CES 2023 With Future Tellers Installation
Reddit is gearing up for its first ever CES activation with plans to release new research at CES 2023 in Las Vegas Jan. 5 through 8. CES attendees can expect the following at Reddit’s Future Tellers installation, which will be located in the Alsace Ballroom of the Wynn Hotel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Thursday, Jan. 5, and Friday, Jan. 6:
AdWeek
YouTube Names Amazon Super Bowl Spot Its Top Ad for 2022
The Mind Reader Super Bowl ad from Amazon took home the crown as YouTube’s top ad for 2022. Google creative director Maria Perazzo said in a blog post Thursday, “Creative is more important than ever and becoming much more relevant to performance advertising. On YouTube, brands are crafting content that viewers don’t want to stop watching—layered with practical and beautifully visualized product details and differentiators. Taking the concept of ‘brandformance’ to a new level—an updated strategy well suited for the non-linear media world, where optimization is about adding function to great storytelling to drive action, without killing the creative.”
Android Authority
How to delete your Facebook Dating profile
If you aren't enjoying Facebook Dating, it's time to delete it. Facebook Dating can get a bit exhausting when you try and fail to match with people. If it starts to feel like a waste of time or that there aren’t enough people using it, then you might consider deleting your profile. let’s review how to delete your Facebook Dating profile.
Palm and PalmPilot applications live on thanks to the Internet Archive
Recap: The Internet Archive is promoting a new trip down (tech) memory lane by bringing hundreds of Palm OS applications to the web for your emulation pleasure. Reliving the past of mobile computing forerunners has never been easier. The Internet Archive (IA) is once again busy saving the history of...
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Anton Vincent Talks Brand Experience and Consumer Relationships
On this weeks episode of Brave Commerce, Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley, North America, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss empathy in customer experiences. Brand experiences can help consumers create emotional attachment with their favorite products. This attachment can help brands transition their consumers to supporters of the overall brand.
The Verge
I text myself all day every day — and you should, too
Texting yourself sounds weird until you try it. Then it becomes indispensable. For a while now, my highest-volume messaging conversation has been with myself (which sounds sad now that I say it, but we’ll leave that for another day), and it has become a key part of how I live my digital life.
Comments / 0