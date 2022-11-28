Google has been spiffing up its Messages app for Android. Last month, it revealed a new icon for the app and now there are new chimes for sent and received messages. You are allowed to change the sound that plays when you get an incoming message. Go to Settings > Sound & vibration > Default notification sound. Tap on the top box and you'll see a list of sounds that you can pick as the one you will hear to alert you of an incoming message. Be sure to hit "save" on the upper right of the screen after you make your selection.

8 HOURS AGO