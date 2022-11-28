Purses, wallets, oh my! Everything worth shopping during the Kate Spade Cyber Monday Sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Shop amazing markdowns at the Kate Spade Surprise sale for Cyber Monday.

Kate Spade Surprise sale Spruce up your wardrobe and save big on totes, clutches, wallets and more.

Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

You can find Cyber Monday deals during the Kate Spade Surprise has massive markdowns on purses, clutches and backpacks. If you or a loved one needs a new trendy bag for school or for errands, then now is the time to take advantage of this incredible sale.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale Cyber Monday deals

Save big on this Bailey Shoulder Bag in a variety of colors on sale for $79 for a savings of $280. This makes a great gift for Mom, hint hint, if you're looking for a well-rounded bag they'll use all year long. In search of a great stocking stuffer or white elephant gift? For less than $30, you can snag the Schuyler Medium L Zip Card Holder in three different colors.

►Cyber Monday 2022: The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

►The best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on lululemon, Hulu, Echo Dot and Fire TV

The 5 best Kate Spade Surprise deals

Schuyler Medium L Zip Card Holder for $29 (Save $70) Bailey Large Slim Bifold Wallet for $35 (Save $134) Bailey Crossbody for $59 (Save $240) Tinsel Tote for $69 (Save $290) Carson and Staci Crossbody Bundle for $109 (Save $269)

Shop Kate Spade Surprise deals

Kate Spade Daisy and Laurel Way Crossbody Bundle for $109 (Save $269)

Kate Spade Pearl Caviar Mini Pendant Bundle for $45 (Save $83)

Kate Spade Staci Square Crossbody Bundle for $119 (Save $259)

Kate Spade Leila Triple Gusset Crossbody for $139 (Save $260)

Kate Spade Marti Small Bucket Bundle for $139 (Save $379)

Kate Spade Leila Dome Backpack Bundle for $169 (Save $419)

Kate Spade Leila Shoulder Bag Bundle for $189 with coupon (Save $439)

​​​​​​​Kate Spade Natalia Medium Shoulder Bag Bundle for $189 (Save $449)

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping guide

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.