Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Eagles are a 5.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Eagles are -240 on the moneyline in the game.

The Titans are +200.

The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

The Titans are coming off a 20-16 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, 40-33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bakak_0jQ8lg2600

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 13 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

