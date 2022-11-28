ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive-thru food pantry to be at Loudonville High School on Friday

By Ashland Times Gazette
 5 days ago

LOUDONVILLE − The Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be at the Loudonville High School field house parking lot at 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.

The pantry will give out a variety of fresh produce along with other items until the supply is gone.

The distribution will be drive-thru with volunteers putting food into vehicles. Trunks should be empty for easy accessibility.

The food bank is served by volunteers in the community who are here, rain or shine! If you have any questions please call 419-994-1112.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Drive-thru food pantry to be at Loudonville High School on Friday

