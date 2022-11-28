ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Lauri Markkanen's Injury Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVe6t_0jQ8lbcT00

Lauri Markkanen is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.

On Monday night, the Utah Jazz are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Salt Lake City.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable (knee).

Andy Larson of The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Markkanen participated in shootaround on Monday morning.

Larson: "Lauri Markkanen at shootaround this morning. He does have a small pad on that right knee, but is participating at shootaround, so that’s a good sign for his availability tonight."

The Jazz come into the night with a 12-10 record in their first 22 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They got off to a great start to the season but have gone cold with a 3-7 record in their last ten games (they are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak).

Markkanen has been arguably their best player, with averages of 21.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

He was traded to the Jazz over the offseason in the deal that landed the Cleveland Cavaliers with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Originally, Markkanen was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Arizona and spent the first four seasons of his pro-career with the Bulls.

At home, the Jazz are 6-2 in eight games.

As for the Bulls, they come into the game with an 8-11 record, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have a 3-6 record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy