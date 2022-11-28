ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Stroll planned for December 3

By Terry Rogers
 5 days ago
Milford’s Holiday Stroll and Christmas Market will be held December 3

Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas in charming Milford, DE at the annual Holiday Stroll & Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3 from 3 to 8 PM. Milford will close 2 blocks of Walnut Street & 1 block of Park Avenue so everyone can stroll to the shops, restaurants, bakeries, art galleries and library for seasonal treats, store sales, children’s activities, Christmas Tree displays, and live holiday entertainment!  You will find unique artisan and one-of-a-kind handmade gifts at the Milford Christmas Market along the Mispillion Riverwalk and Walnut Street.

“The Milford Community Band will greet arriving festival goers on one end of the street as they play on the steps of the First Presbyterian Church,” Janne Collins, Executive Director of Downtown Milford Inc. (DMI) said. “There will also be performances of the Suzuki Violin Academy, flute and violin ensembles as well as a harpist playing at the Music School of Delaware. Be sure to get tickets for the “Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” which will begin at 7 PM in the Riverfront Theatre.”

Of course, Santa Claus & his elves will be available for pictures. You will also see the strolling Elf Choir from Kee Note Music, Irish dancers & the Leprechaun, a Live Nativity with actors, animals, and an Angelic Choir that will surely delight you!

Plenty of delicious food will be available for dinner at Downtown Milford’s favorite restaurants Benvenuto’s, Bibis, Arena’s, La Ortolana Pizza, Park Place, La Hacienda, as well as Dolce, The Well and My Sister’s Fault bakeries. There will also be popular food vendors, Dixie’s Downhome Cooking, Carl Haber Hots, Heavenly Taste, Tracian’s Eatery and House’s Rockin’ BBQ throughout the festival.

“This year, we are asking everyone to pick up a Golden Ticket Passport at participating businesses,” Collins said. “Visit at least ten of those participating in order to get your passport stamped. Once you have the stamps, head to the DMI booth to receive an ornament and be entered into a drawing for a gift basket.”

Claudia Leister and Maynard Gregory dressed in their Victorian finest for last year’s holiday stroll at the Milford Museum

Participating businesses include It’s About Time Clock Shop, Irish Rose Gift Shop, Tax Chicks, Mispillion Art League, Red Bandana, Milford Public Library, First Presbyterian Church, Stone & Sage, Gallery 37, Bridging the Gap Thrift Store, Go Paint Ceramics, Milford Museum, Anchor Church, Milford Garden Club, The Music School of Delaware, Fur Baby, Milford Church of God, UNITED Church, Benvenuto, T-Mobile, First Class Properties, Avenue United Methodist Church, and My Bambino Personalized Gifts.

This event is “snow” or shine and free of charge.  Be sure to stop in at the Milford Museum where they are selling portions of the Jane Pugh Churchman Santa collection. Other valuable pieces of that collection are on display as well.

“So, don your holiday finest & join us as we celebrate this festive time of year in charming Milford, DE,” Collins said. “The Holiday Stroll 2022 & the Milford Christmas Market are made possible by Downtown Milford, Inc.’s volunteers & our sponsors Beebe Hospital, Bayhealth, Kent County Tourism, The Chronicle, DelOne, Irish Rose, Tax Chicks, Causey Mansion, It’s About Time Clock Shop, Milford Church of God and UNITED.

Downtown Milford, Inc. is a volunteer driven 501c3 non-profit that helps revitalize Milford’s historic downtown for the enjoyment of the community. If you or your organization would like to volunteer, partner with or become a sponsor of Downtown Milford, Inc.’s community events, contact Collins at director@downtownmilford.org or 302-839-1180.

