Buttigieg to visit FedEx hub at Memphis airport

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Memphis International Airport Tuesday, Nov. 29, to tout Biden administration infrastructure funding and connect the funding to supply chain challenges during the holiday season.

The visit will focus specifically on the opening of jet de-icing pads at the airport’s cargo hub.

The hub, an integral part of FedEx Corp.’s worldwide operation, is the biggest air cargo hub in the world by total cargo volume — inbound and outbound — with more than 4.6 million metric tons handled a year.

Buttigieg will talk with FedEx leaders and hub employees the day after Cyber Monday, which kicks off a holiday shipping season that is the shipping giant’s busiest time of year.

FedEx leaders said last week they expect a “moderate peak” during the season compared to the two previous years. Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, is forecast to be the busiest day of the peak season.

Buttigieg was last in Memphis in June 2021. That trip included a first-hand look at the Hernando DeSoto Bridge, which was closed for three months to repair major damage to bridge supports. The stretch of Interstate 40 through Memphis is a major national freight corridor.

The bridge closure led to a larger push for a third auto bridge crossing the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis. The city’s local, state and federal representatives continue that push for federal funds.