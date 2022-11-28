Arrest made after weekend hit & run leaves a child hospitalized

An arrest has been made after a weekend hit and run in the Upstate left a child severely injured. The Honea Path Police Department says, the crash happened on Sanders Street around 11:30 AM Sunday.

The child was airlifted to the hospital. Police determined the victim was hit by a burgundy colored Buick. They later arrested David Nelson Duphiney and charged him with hit and run causing great bodily injury.

The suspect is being held at the Anderson County Jail. Authorities said as of this morning, the child was in critical but stable condition.