The Dos And Don’ts Of Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is an essential element in today’s world. Whether you’re a regular office worker or a business owner, you must protect your crucial data from would-be hackers and thieves. Unfortunately, many scams work because people don’t know how to secure their private information. However, improving your cybersecurity...
A Business’s Guide To Minimizing Cybersecurity Risks And Threats
With the advent of several innovations, cybersecurity issues have been on the rise, threatening the business industry. Many malicious hackers and other cybercriminals use advanced tools to infiltrate companies’ security systems. However, a single cybersecurity breach may have an astronomical impact on an organization. Aside from operational disruption, it may result in significant revenue loss, stolen client data, and reputational damage.
Software supply chain security is broader than SolarWinds and Log4J
SolarWinds was a terrifying example of what can go wrong with the integrity of software build systems: Russian intelligence services hijacked the software build system for SolarWinds software, surreptitiously adding a backdoor to a piece of software and hitching a ride into the computer networks of thousands of customers. Log4J epitomizes the garbage-in, garbage-out problem of open source software: If you’re grabbing no-warranties code from the internet, there are going to be bugs, and some of these bugs will be exploitable.
Open Systems Acquires Tiberium for Automation and Collaboration Technology to Mitigate Cyberthreats with Greater Speed and Accuracy
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Open Systems, a leading provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services and winner of the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year award, today announced its acquisition of Tiberium, a U.K.-based provider of highly automated managed security services based on Microsoft security solutions. Open Systems will leverage Tiberium’s advanced automation and collaboration capabilities to help customers prioritize, decide and act on reducing their risk and mitigating cyberthreats faster than ever before. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005361/en/ Open Systems CEO Geoff Haydon and Tiberium CEO Drew Perry join forces to bring next-gen automated cybersecurity to a global audience (Photo: Business Wire)
2022 Security Challenges and 2023 Security Predictions
By Stephanie Benoit Kurtz, Lead Faculty for the College of Information Systems and Technology at University of Phoenix. As we near the end of 2022, IT professionals look back at one of the worst years on record for incidents. Cyber attacks and breaches continue to rise with no end in sight. Organizations continue to invest in technology at a record pace; however still continue to be at risk. During 2022 over 65% of organizations expected security budgets to expand. Gartner estimates that $172 billion will be spent this year, up from $155 billion in 2021. With this increased spending the attacks continue at an exponential rate. According to Check Point by mid-year cyber attacks have risen 42% globally. From supply chain breaches to ransomware organizations continue to struggle with how to avoid becoming an eventual statistic of being attacked.
Cyber and Physical Threats Illuminate Need for Security Convergence in Energy Sector
“Security convergence” is the industry term used to describe the uniting of cyber and physical security into a single organizational structure. It is a point of discussion among practitioners since ASIS International and the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) established the Alliance for Enterprise Security Risk Management – an organization dedicated to this concept – 17 years ago. Yet only 52.5 percent of large companies surveyed are either “fully or partially converged,” as noted by Megan Gates in the latest issue of Security Management. Gates also cites the Colonial Pipeline incident, which operated as a traditionally siloed cyber and physical security program and is now merging security functions in the wake of experiencing a crippling ransomware attack in May. Critical infrastructure providers, particularly those in the energy sector, cannot operate effectively with cyber and physical security information siloes in place.
What is Common Body of Knowledge (CBK)?
In security, the Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) is a comprehensive framework of all the relevant subjects a security professional should be familiar with, including skills, techniques and best practices. The CBK is organized by domain and is annually gathered and updated by (ISC)2 (International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium) to reflect the most relevant topics within the industry.
Oracle Fusion Middleware Vulnerability Actively Exploited in the Wild: CISA
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added a critical flaw affecting Oracle Fusion Middleware systems to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog on Monday. The bug, which CISA confirmed has been exploited in the wild, allows unauthenticated attackers with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Access Manager....
NanoLock Launches Built-in Meter-Level Cybersecurity to Renesas Customers, Enabling Faster Build of Protected Meters
NanoLock Security, a leading cybersecurity provider for IIoT and OT devices and machines, today announces built-in, zero-trust meter-level cyber security protection for Renesas Electronics Corp. customers’ smart meter products. As the global energy economy worsens and cyberthreats like energy fraud and theft grow more frequent, Renesas’ customers in meter...
Wib API PTaaS provides validation of API security posture
Wib announced an API PenTesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS) designed to help organizations proactively cover the latest PCI-DSS 4.0 mandates for testing application security, APIs, and vulnerabilities in Business Logic. According to Gartner, 90% of web-enabled applications will expose more attack surface via APIs than in the user interface (UI), and API abuses...
DJI Passes Critical Data Security Compliance in the US and Canada
DJI has passed the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP), a critical security benchmark that was jointly established by the United States Department of Commerce and the Canadian Center for Cyber Security. The drone and robotics company says that its DJI Core Crypto Engine has passed the CMVP and been granted...
More than 87% of Pentagon Supply Chain Fails Basic Cybersecurity Minimums
First ever independent study of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) shows that federal contractors are not properly securing military secrets. Defense contractors hold information that’s vital to national security and will soon be required to meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance to keep those secrets safe. Nation-state hackers are actively and specifically targeting these contractors with sophisticated cyberattack campaigns.
In Government, Secure Data Drives the Greater Good
As a key component of President Biden’s December 2021 Executive Order on citizen experience, government agencies must be committed to ensuring an effective, equitable and accountable team that meets the needs of the people. By taking full advantage of the power of data, they can target specific goals to achieve this mission. In fact, this was recently codified as part of the Federal Data Strategy, which serves a stated mission to “fully leverage the value of federal data for mission, service, and the public good.”
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
Breaking the scaling limits of analog computing
As machine-learning models become larger and more complex, they require faster and more energy-efficient hardware to perform computations. Conventional digital computers are struggling to keep up. An analog optical neural network could perform the same tasks as a digital one, such as image classification or speech recognition, but because computations...
AWS makes a foray into supply chain management
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is making a foray into supply chain management with the release of a machine-learning powered cloud application designed to help large enterprises, which often use multiple ERP systems, get a unified view of suppliers, inventory, logistics and other supply-chain related components. The launch of the application,...
Irish data protection commission fines Meta for data breach
Meta has been fined €265 million ($275.5 million) by the Irish data protection commission (DPC) for the data leak suffered by Facebook in 2021 which exposed the data of millions of Facebook users. The Data Protection Commission is also imposing a range of corrective measures on Meta. The fines...
Tackling Supply Chain Risk Is a Key Driver in Expanded EY US and Thomson Reuters Alliance to Help Companies Navigate ESG complexities
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Thomson Reuters will introduce a new suite of environmental, social and governance (ESG) tools to meet growing customer need for supply chain transparency and policy tracking. The ESG tools include an offering of ongoing supply chain due diligence, including addressing forced labor risk,...
Modern software development calls for automated API security
API safety is one thing few organizations are getting proper. In reality, analysis exhibits that 76% of organizations have had an API safety incident prior to now yr. A part of the issue is that builders usually don’t have the time, experience or applied sciences essential to safe APIs at a sustainable tempo for contemporary software program improvement.
New Report Identifies Challenges to Continued U.S. Leadership in Semiconductor Design, Innovation
Following enactment of landmark semiconductor manufacturing and research investments in the CHIPS and Science Act, new SIA-BCG study highlights need to advance federal policies to reinforce U.S. chip design, tech leadership. WASHINGTON—Following the historic enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act to reinvigorate domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research, the Semiconductor...
