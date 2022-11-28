Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are getting free access to the company’s Google One VPN, according to a report. Owners of the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets can now connect to Google’s VPN for free, as Google promised at its Made by Google event earlier this year. The VPN can be enabled via the Google One app on a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. A VPN, or a Virtual Private Network is designed to mask a user’s identity while browsing the web while encrypting internet traffic, and is widely considered the safest way to access the internet while using public Wi-Fi.

