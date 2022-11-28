Read full article on original website
Google picks the best Android apps and games of 2022 – download them now
Google has followed Apple in announcing its apps and games of the year – and if you’re looking for something new to install on your Android phone then these Play Store picks are well worth checking out. These picks were made (opens in new tab) by the Google...
CI Fuzz CLI Brings Fuzz Testing to Java Applications
The open source security tool CI Fuzz CLI now supports Java, according to Code Intelligence, the company behind the project. Back in September, Code Intelligence announced CI Fuzz CLI, which lets developers run coverage-guided fuzz tests directly from the command line to find and fix functional bugs and security vulnerabilities at scale. CI Fuzz CLI can be integrated into common build systems such as Maven and Bazel; integrated development environments (IDEs), and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools such as Jenkins. Initially, the tool supported C, C++, and CMake. The latest update, which includes the Junit integration, allows Java developers to run fuzz tests directly from the IDE.
The Callisto Protocol To Get Six Months of Additional Content Starting Feb. 2023
There is more content for The Callisto Protocol content coming players’ way. Video game developer Striking Distance Studios recently announced it would release six months of content, along with two free updates to the games, for its newly released survival horror game early next year. Striking Distance set The...
Vive Trackers Experiments – Part 2: Setup, Props, and Full Body Virtual Reality
Today I host another amazing article by the VR ergonomics expert Rob Cole, which has already written on this blog amazing posts, like the series about the ergonomics of the Valve Index or the viral article about the amazing Caliper VR controllers he worked on by himself. A few weeks...
iQoo 11 5G’s Launch Confirmed for December 8, iQoo Neo 7 SE Reveal Expected
IQoo 11 5G’s launch event has been rescheduled for December 8 after the Chinese smartphone manufacturer postponed its initial plans to introduce the handset on December 2. iQoo Indonesia confirmed the development on the Instagram handle. Some of the key specifications of the latest iQoo flagship smartphone have already been hinted, as spotted on various listings. The launch event which is also rumoured to feature the iQoo Neo 7 SE smartphone, will commence at 4PM local time (2:30PM IST). However, iQoo has not confirmed the launch event to feature the iQoo 7 SE alongside the iQoo 11 5Gsmartphone.
Top tech news for Thursday, December 1, 2022
There have been a couple of cybersecurity news stories recently that you might want to be aware of. I guess we should also acknowledge the fact that Elon Musk has another target for when his brain-interface startup Neuralink will start implanting its devices in real human brains: the next six months. Just remember that Musk previously hoped to start human trials in 2020 and 2022.
Meta Quest Pro Releases New Update Including Mixed Reality Screen Recordings
Meta Quest Pro’s first software update combines the elements of the real world and virtual reality by letting users record their mixed reality screens while using the app. Aside from this, there is also a background audio playback feature that will let users load a browser version of the streaming service in the headset, The Verge writes.
Google Starts Stadia Hardware Refunds On Google Store
Google has announced in a tweet that the company is beginning the process of refunding customers for their Stadia hardware which were bought on the Google Store. The tech giant is reportedly rolling back purchases for the Stadia controller and bundles that include Chromecast Ultra with the gamepad, as first announced in September.
PlayStation Plus December 2022 Free Games: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout
PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for December 2022 have been announced. These titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On December 6, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the narrative-driven space RPG Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the post-apocalyptic shooter Biomutant, and a brand-new platform fighter Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition. These titles can be added to your PS games library until January 2, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti emerges through Gigabyte listings and GPU die shot
Something to look forward to: Almost all the primary information on Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has leaked before its official unveiling. This week, one of Nvidia’s board partners officially listed the GPU (and one of AMD’s new models), and someone tweeted a die shot. Reliable...
Evaluation kit tests flow sensor capabilities
Flusso Ltd. has launched an evaluation kit for its FLS122 flow sensor to help engineers evaluate the new air velocity sensor’s capabilities in their own applications. The company also announced first shipments of the FLS122 with the capability to ramp to over 100 million pieces per year. The company...
Dappradar Report Shows Blockchain Gaming Thrived Amid FTX Collapse, Sector Accounted for 46% of All Network Activity – Bitcoin News
According to a report published by the global dapp store platform, Dappradar, blockchain gaming hardly felt the impact of the recent FTX collapse and the crypto market carnage that ensued. Dappradar’s Blockchain Games Report indicates that the number of daily unique active wallets (dUAW) participating in blockchain gaming dropped slightly to 800,875 UAWs in November, down from just above 900,000 UAWs recorded during the last two months. Moreover, Dappradar says that blockchain gaming accounted for “a healthy 46% of all blockchain activity.”
Looting iOS App’s Cache.db – TrustedSec
Mobile application assessments diverge somewhat from normal web application assessments as there is an installed client application on a local device to go along with the backend server. Mobile applications can often work offline, and thus have a local store of data. This is commonly in the form of SQLite databases stored in the application’s filesystem “sandbox”.
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Get Free Google One VPN Access: Report
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are getting free access to the company’s Google One VPN, according to a report. Owners of the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets can now connect to Google’s VPN for free, as Google promised at its Made by Google event earlier this year. The VPN can be enabled via the Google One app on a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. A VPN, or a Virtual Private Network is designed to mask a user’s identity while browsing the web while encrypting internet traffic, and is widely considered the safest way to access the internet while using public Wi-Fi.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Pays Tribute to Indian Roots on Being Honoured With Padma Bhushan
“India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has said, as he received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from the Indian envoy to the US. Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the...
360m Alleged WhatsApp Records Shared Freely on Telegram and Dark Web
Previously we covered the news of a database containing 487 million up-to-date WhatsApp user records from 84 countries being sold online on the hacking forum BreachForums which surfaced as an alternative to popular and now-sized Raidforums. It is worth noting that, as reported by Hackread.com, it is the same forum...
