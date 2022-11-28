Read full article on original website
This Man From Michigan Was a Member of Two Successful Groups of the 60s
He was a Michigander who managed to stay under the radar for most Michigan rock fans. To most admirers of 60s music, his name is probably not familiar. However, to a good handful of 60s music fans, the names of the bands John Petersen was in may be familiar: The Beau Brummels and Harper’s Bizarre.
These Grand Rapids Locations Made Their Hollywood Debut in Feature Films
We have had famous people live or visit the city. However, Grand Rapids is not famous because of people dropping by to say hi. Several locations in Grand Rapids have been featured in several movies throughout the years. Let's see if you can identify what locations were used in films.
Need To Cry? These Are The Best Places In Grand Rapids To Sob It Out
Winter is here in Grand Rapids, which means you may be already feeling the very real effects of Seasonal Affective Depression or SAD. And while some people may tell you to "tough it out" and "suck it up", sometimes it just feels better to cry it out. So maybe you...
West Michigan Native & NFL Superstar Kirk Cousins Announces Grand Rapids Football Camp
One of West Michigan's best-known athletes may be in the middle of his NFL season, but it's been announced he'll be returning to Michigan in the summer for a one-day youth football camp. Kirk Cousins is well-known in Michigan and is a current NFL player with the Minnesota Vikings. He...
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
The Battle Over Breakfast: Where To Watch USA v. Netherlands
I think it's only right to travel to Holland to watch the Dutch and the Americans battle in the knock out round of the World Cup soccer tournament. The Netherlands Takes On Team USA In Qatar Saturday Morning. The many residents of Dutch heritage in West Michigan are facing a...
Rap Video Recorded in Michigan Jail Goes Viral
Social media is losing their minds over this viral music video. State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are confused after a rap music video was recorded inside Macomb Correctional Facility and later posted on YouTube. The video has been getting viral traction. After authorities saw the video, the...
Free Festive Family Fun Around West Michigan This Holiday Season
With Christmas day right around the corner, you need to do everything in your power to get into the festive spirit. You do not have to spend any money to get into the holiday cheer. Here are a few free events that will definitely have you screaming Merry Christmas!. Walker...
West Michigan Woman’s Long Tongue Getting Attention Again
Twin Lake's Adrienne Lewis was featured in a 60-Second Documentary this week, reasserting her claim of having the world's longest tongue. Lewis First Staked Claim To Having The Longest Tongue Back In 2015. Lewis first gained attention for her extra long tongue as a teenager back in 2015, and since...
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?
Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 2-4, 2022
It looks like Santa is going to be a busy man this weekend. There are several Christmas parades scheduled throughout the West Michigan Area. There are also some Christmas concerts, Christmas lights, and a couple of hockey games!. Wednesday, November 23-Saturday, December 31, 2022 - LMCU Ballpark, Comstock Park MI.
Michigan Named One of the Top 10 Easiest States to Own a Home
Owning your own home is a big slice of the American dream. It doesn't matter if you want a white picket fence or not, having your own space is something truly special. While 2022 has been a difficult year to purchase a home with bidding wars starting in cities like Grand Rapids happening during the first half of the year. That doesn't mean your dreams of owning a home in Michigan should go out the window.
Michigan Inmates Busted For Posting Rap Video To YouTube
Pro-Tip: when you’re in jail and break a rule, don’t post it online. Guards Discover Prisoner Rap Video Posted To Social Media. Two inmates at the Macomb Correctional Facility are likely to face new charges after they posted a rap video shot in prison to YouTube. Why the...
Scam Alert: Someone is Pretending to Be Kalamazoo State Theatre
It's unfortunate that this kind of warning still has to be issued but, here we are. Two days ago, November 28, Kalamazoo State Theatre shared a Facebook post that seems to indicate that someone is contacting locals and trying to gather personal information while pretending to represent the theater. Their...
This West Michigan Businessman Made A $100,000 Donation To The Jamestown Library
There are updates about the Patmos Library in Jamestown. If you recognize the name, it is due to all of the news coverage since they lost their funding because of their millage. There was controversy after community members wanted to get rid of certain books that have queer relationships, such...
Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes
This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
Can You Identify What This Abandoned West Michigan Building Was?
You know the saying here in Michigan. No matter where you are in Michigan, you are no further than six miles from some form of water, and no more than 85 from the Great Lakes. With that being said, could we apply that over to the abandoned side of Michigan?
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
Hitting the Slopes? Keep An Eye On Ski Conditions Across Michigan With These Live Webcams
Mother Nature sure likes to keep us guessing here in The Mitten. After teasing us over the Thanksgiving holiday with an early Winter storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow in West Michigan, surely that was only a taste of what's yet to come!. Winter sports enthusiasts across the...
South Haven Park Transforming with Cozy New Feature for Wintertime
A downtown South Haven park is getting transformed into a four season public gathering space. City of South Haven Raises Funds for Outdoor Gathering Place. The City of South Haven has been working to raise funds to install an outdoor fireplace and seating area at Dyckman Park for all to enjoy.
