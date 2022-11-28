ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Rap Video Recorded in Michigan Jail Goes Viral

Social media is losing their minds over this viral music video. State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are confused after a rap music video was recorded inside Macomb Correctional Facility and later posted on YouTube. The video has been getting viral traction. After authorities saw the video, the...
West Michigan Woman’s Long Tongue Getting Attention Again

Twin Lake's Adrienne Lewis was featured in a 60-Second Documentary this week, reasserting her claim of having the world's longest tongue. Lewis First Staked Claim To Having The Longest Tongue Back In 2015. Lewis first gained attention for her extra long tongue as a teenager back in 2015, and since...
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?

Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 2-4, 2022

It looks like Santa is going to be a busy man this weekend. There are several Christmas parades scheduled throughout the West Michigan Area. There are also some Christmas concerts, Christmas lights, and a couple of hockey games!. Wednesday, November 23-Saturday, December 31, 2022 - LMCU Ballpark, Comstock Park MI.
Michigan Named One of the Top 10 Easiest States to Own a Home

Owning your own home is a big slice of the American dream. It doesn't matter if you want a white picket fence or not, having your own space is something truly special. While 2022 has been a difficult year to purchase a home with bidding wars starting in cities like Grand Rapids happening during the first half of the year. That doesn't mean your dreams of owning a home in Michigan should go out the window.
Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes

This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
