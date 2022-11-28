Waynesboro grad Forrest Rhyne to make NFL debut on Monday for Indianapolis Colts

Forrest Rhyne didn't hear his name called at last year's NFL Draft and has spent the last three months on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad, but he will finally get his shot in a regular season game.

The former Waynesboro linebacker was called up to the active roster and will make his NFL debut for the Colts on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rhyne signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent last spring, and after the preseason, earned a practice squad contract.

He was a standout with the Indians, earning multiple all-conference and all-state selections. He continued his football career at FCS Villanova.

The game between the Colts and Steelers will air on ESPN beginning at 8:15 p.m.