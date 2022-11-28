Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Boston lights official Christmas tree, Nova Scotia's annual 'thank you' gift
Boston lit its official Christmas tree on Thursday night on the Common. The 45-foot white spruce is from the appropriately named Christmas Island in Nova Scotia. Each year, the Canadian province gives Boston a tree as a "thank you" for the city's help back in 1917. After an explosion devastated the city of Halifax, the city sent a train carrying supplies and emergency personnel.
City Council backs lower voting age in Boston
If you're old enough to drive, you're old enough to vote, the majority of Boston city councilors decided Wednesday, bringing 16-and 17-year-olds one step closer to enfranchisement in the city. By a 9-4 vote, councilors passed a petition to allow Boston residents aged 16 and 17 to vote in municipal...
Boston's poet laureate examines climate catastrophe through a Black lens
It’s easy to despair when considering the dire state of our planet: a garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean twice the size of Texas, cities shrouded in smog, a steadily warming climate that presents an existential threat to humanity. What can an artist offer in the face of such seemingly intractable problems?
5 things to do this weekend, including a winter piano concert and a holiday stroll
Happy December! It’s a big month, with Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve all arriving in the coming days. However, we’ve got some time until then. One of my favorite things to do at this time of year is to take an evening stroll past festive lights that have begun popping up all over the city. This weekend in Boston, you can do that at Stone Zoo. There’s also a holiday scavenger hunt being offered at Boston Landing, a winter piano recital from Harvard students and a dance performance from the new dance troupe The Click. Check out those events and the rest of our recommendations for this weekend below.
Prince and Princess of Wales draw thousands to City Hall
Thousands of onlookers braved the wind and rain to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales outside Boston City Hall Wednesday afternoon. Some pressed up against the metal guardrails to get as close as they could to the main stage. Others mounted steps and platforms to peer over the sea of rain jackets, galoshes and umbrellas.
Winter hiking wonders are just an MBTA ride away
It’s that time of year. The cold, dreary days of winter are approaching and we know many of you are preparing to hunker down. But, there are huge benefits to getting outside, even when it's chilly, and we're here to help with the details. Today on the show, we have outdoor adventure writer Miles Howard with some of the top destinations for winter hiking, just an MBTA ride from (or in!) Boston.
Former Natick official to serve 15 days in jail for her part in the Jan. 6 attack
The former Natick town official charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has been sentenced to 15 days in jail. Suzanne Ianni was sentenced in federal court in Washington, D.C. Friday for charges of entering the Capitol building last year to protest President Biden's election. She will have to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin serving the sentence. The date for her to report has not been set.
