Mississippi State

Opelika-Auburn News

AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EST

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st voting state. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Democrats should give up "restrictive" caucuses and move to champion diversity in the order of their presidential primary calendar. His recommendation deals a major blow to Iowa's decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden does not mention specific states he'd like to see go first. But he's told Democrats he would like to see South Carolina moved to the front of the calendar, according to three people familiar with his recommendation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. He recommends that Michigan and Georgia move into the first five states.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake's Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for 'Recklessly' Filing 'False, Misleading, and Unsupported' Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday's...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around football program

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that's plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA's second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
BOULDER, CO

