Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup

By Kristyn Burtt
 2 days ago
Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache.

“Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun . “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the model can offer him some sound advice.

“Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures,” the source added. “She is also dealing with her own tough time.” The insider doesn’t believe a romantic reconciliation is in the cards because the duo “found dating difficult” before “and all of those practical problems they faced years ago are still there.” They are both prioritizing their very busy careers right now, which was also a catalyst for Styles’ breakup with Wilde .

Styles and Jenner dated several times between 2013 and 2019 , so there is definitely a history to their on-again, off-again relationship. However, we are still going to side-eye this reported friendship because it wouldn’t be unheard of for two exes to get back together after enduring a broken heart (and Jenner was seen at Styles’ LA concert earlier this month). But for now, they are each other’s sounding board as they get over their exes this holiday season.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who will always be friends.

Comments / 7

what's the frequency Kenneth?
1d ago

The timing is too good. And Kendall was at the last show that Olivia attended with her kids and they announced their breakup only a day or two later. I think he’s still got the hots for Kendall and jumped when he found out she is single again

Reply(2)
2
cody
1d ago

Really surprised he had a relationship with a woman. The dude wears nothing but dresses and women clothing. Prob some ritualistic shaming from his handler

Reply(1)
2
