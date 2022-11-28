ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
iheart.com

Video Shows Girl Crying Over Joe Burrow, Bengals After Dental Procedure

A Cincinnati Bengals fan has gone viral for her tearful post-dental procedure rant about the team, specifically quarterback Joe Burrow and injured stars Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon. Haven Wolfe shared a video of herself captured last week prior to the Bengals' 20-16 road win against the Tennessee Titans in...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
iheart.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown

An arrest warrant has been issued for former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown in relation to a domestic dispute with the mother of his child, FOX 13 News' Kevin O'Donnell reports. "Have confirmation that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Antonio Brown in Tampa for multiple domestic...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

CU Goes Prime Time, Hires Deion Sanders As Head Football Coach

The Colorado Buffaloes have rocked the world of college football. The Buffs are going Prime Time. Improbably, the Buffs have hired Deion Sanders as their new head football coach, according to multiple media reports. Sanders, or Coach Prime as he is called, has been the head coach of the Jackson...
BOULDER, CO

