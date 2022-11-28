Read full article on original website
Freya'sdottir X
5d ago
I'm looking forward to the snow! time to snuggle up on the couch with hot chocolate and watch it out of my window. I just hope district 81 is smart enough to cancel school fir Wednesday. if not, I'm still keeping the kids home. it's too much to ask them to walk a mile in those conditions.
Reply
5
Kody Anderson
5d ago
If you dont like winter then you should move somewhere else where the winter is mild or they don't have a winter.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
Snow showers on a cloudy Sunday – Matt
Some cloudy and snowy days are ahead of us, and that all begins on Sunday. Light snow will come across the Blue Mountains around lunchtime and stick across the Palouse into Sunday evening. Snow will continue to track north into the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Silver Valley/St. Joe regions and will linger into early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place on Sunday for these areas. Our northern counties meanwhile are unlikely to see more than a flurry out of this one.
Northwest snowpack soaring, defying recent trends
SPOKANE, Wash. — The ski areas are open and the snow is deep and plentiful across the mountains of the Inland Northwest. Snowpack around the region is off to the best start in at least 10 years. For the Spokane River basin, it’s the most water content in the snowpack since 2007. Copyright 4 News Now So far this winter...
Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.
Browne’s Addition neighbors asking for earlier notice on street snow plowing
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you live in Browne’s Addition, you’ve probably noticed snow plows out clearing the roads. Some people there say they would have liked more of a notice that the City’s plows would be out this weekend. People living in Browne’s Addition will need to get creative about parking their cars in the area this weekend. “That’s the...
KHQ Right Now
Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
KXLY
How much snow needs to get plowed off Spokane streets?
SPOKANE, Wash. — An all-city snow plowing operation is underway in Spokane after Wednesday’s storm. The Spokane Streets Department says on their webpage plowing the full city usually takes three days of 24-hour shifts. There’s a good reason for that. Spokane has 2,200 miles worth of traffic lanes...
FOX 28 Spokane
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
KXLY
Snow moves out and the arctic air moves in – Mark
We’re tracking arctic air which will move in tonight, and remain through next week, so we’ll hold on to the snow and icy conditions. Clearing walk ways and driveways today will be a great help. Plan your day. Today, make sure to shovel those walk ways and drive...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
KREM
WSDOT shares winter storm impact on roads across Spokane
Snow is melting and roads are clearing up. Road crews have been out plowing since 3:30 am and now the evening shift will take over and plow until 3:30 am tomorrow.
North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
'If you can stay home today, please do so' | Dangerous road conditions in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers heading out on Wednesday morning will face a difficult drive as snow continues to fall around Spokane. Most roads are buried under several inches of snow, and road crews are warning about blowing, drifting snow. A crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake slowed traffic around...
List: Spokane County businesses closed on Wednesday due to the weather
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the winter storm hitting Spokane and the Winter Storm Warnings in effect across the Inland Northwest, many places will remain closed throughout the day on Wednesday. The Spokane area will see about six to eight inches of snow through Wednesday night. Many school districts,...
Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
$5 million grant will help alleviate traffic in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) granted Spokane Valley $5 million which brings the Valley closer to achieving its road improvement efforts. "These improvements are incredibly important to Spokane Valley and the surrounding region because they offer so many benefits: fewer collisions, less congestion,...
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 15