No injuries reported in vacant Newark house fire

No injuries were reported in a vacant house fire in Newark last week.

On Friday, Newark firefighters were called to 58 Arch St. in Newark for a reported fire. Newark Fire Chief Brandon Metzger said they found an extremely large volume of fire upon arrival.

"The crews made a good, informed decision to battle (the fire) defensively within minutes of arrival," Metzger said, adding there were no firefighter nor civilian injuries reported in the blaze.

Metzger said the fire was believed to be unoccupied, but there have been some reports of transient activity in the home. He said their department is unaware of whether there were any working smoke detectors in the structure or whether there was gas to the residence, but they did confirm the residence had power.

The chief said the volume of the fire was so high and the damage so severe, their firefighters were able to get the home to fall in on itself to prevent future risk of injuries.

"Our crews did a good job of being aggressive, putting water on the fire and ensuring nothing spread to nearby structures," Metzger said.

Last week, Newark firefighters also responded to a fire on Meadowbrook Drive, where a woman was flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Metzger said the woman has been upgraded to stable condition.

The origin and cause of that fire are still under investigation, but Metzger said their agency was led to believe it may have started somewhere around the kitchen and was more than likely a human act but unintentional.