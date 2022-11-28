ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 16 pounds of Fentanyl and Fentanyl laced pills were seized in a Roberts County drug bust over the weekend. According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office a deputy, working with a Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police Officer, made the traffic stop on Saturday (11/26). It’s said to be the largest Fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history and would have had the potential to kill over 3.6 million people. Two people were arrested. The street value of the drugs, which included around 53,000 pills, is more than 2 million dollars.

ROBERTS COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO