California State

South Dakota soybean checkoff donates $40,000 to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This fall, in addition to harvesting soybeans, South Dakota farmers are providing food across the state through a $40,000 donation from the soybean checkoff that was used by Feeding South Dakota to purchase pork. The organization used the funds to purchase 20,000 pounds of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota’s largest Fentanyl seizure enough to kill more than 3 million people

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 16 pounds of Fentanyl and Fentanyl laced pills were seized in a Roberts County drug bust over the weekend. According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office a deputy, working with a Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police Officer, made the traffic stop on Saturday (11/26). It’s said to be the largest Fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history and would have had the potential to kill over 3.6 million people. Two people were arrested. The street value of the drugs, which included around 53,000 pills, is more than 2 million dollars.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD

