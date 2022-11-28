Read full article on original website
q957.com
South Dakota soybean checkoff donates $40,000 to Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This fall, in addition to harvesting soybeans, South Dakota farmers are providing food across the state through a $40,000 donation from the soybean checkoff that was used by Feeding South Dakota to purchase pork. The organization used the funds to purchase 20,000 pounds of...
q957.com
South Dakota AG Mark Vargo hires missing Indigenous, trafficking positions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s attorney general has announced that he has filled a position to coordinate efforts from state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to tackle alarming rates of Indigenous people going missing or having their deaths remain unsolved.
q957.com
South Dakota’s largest Fentanyl seizure enough to kill more than 3 million people
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 16 pounds of Fentanyl and Fentanyl laced pills were seized in a Roberts County drug bust over the weekend. According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office a deputy, working with a Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police Officer, made the traffic stop on Saturday (11/26). It’s said to be the largest Fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history and would have had the potential to kill over 3.6 million people. Two people were arrested. The street value of the drugs, which included around 53,000 pills, is more than 2 million dollars.
q957.com
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces sobriety checkpoints for December
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties are scheduled to be held during the month of December. While most of the focus will be West River, December checkpoints in the KELO listening area will take place in...
