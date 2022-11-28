Letters to the editor: Harness sun's power; media causing split

Help the CPUC protect citizens

An open letter to Gov. Newsom:

Our state California is a state where the sun belongs to everyone. Policies like net metering helps millions of Californians save money by harnessing the sun’s power, and this positively affects climate change.

Investor-owned utilities like SCE, etc., see solar as competition and are lobbying state officials to make it more expensive for the average Californian to afford solar. On Nov. 10 the CPUC proposed to markedly reduce the credit new solar users would receive for selling excess power back to the grid.

The vote purportedly will take place at the scheduled meeting on Dec. 15 the CPUC’s proposal will reduce the growth of solar by 50% and shut millions of working Californians out of the benefits of rooftop solar and storage. Not to mention, the approximately 75,000 people that are employed in the solar industry in our state.

Rooftop solar helped avoid $2.6 billion in future costs. The changes were “mainly due to changes in local area load forecasts,” the operator said in a statement, driven by energy efficiency programs and increasing levels of residential, rooftop solar generation.

Gov. Newsom, I implore you to be the man we elected to protect the citizens of California and not corporations.

Theodore Pruett III, Ventura

Media helps cause divisions

Re: Ingrid Jacques’ Nov. 26 column, “Be slow about placing blame”:

Ingrid Jacques' thought-provoking column encapsulates precisely what I see as one of the leading causes of division and polarization in the U.S. In the mad dash to compete with the news cycle and at the same time maintain and improve readership and ratings, media is way too often inclined to print and telecast the most incendiary, inflammatory reporting imaginable.

Yes, we have serious problems that should be reported but not at the expense of the unity of our country. Both political parties must bear the blame for divisional politics, but the media outlets must also be included for their part in emphasizing these differences for financial gain.

The time is long in coming for reinstating balanced reporting so that both sides of every story can be thoughtfully presented, not two different media sources taking shots at the other with exaggerated hyperbole, which, yes, makes for a better bottom line, but does not strengthen the moral fabric of our country. And yes, as we see, it often results in more than verbal shots but real ones with bullets.

Commendations to The Star for presenting balanced journalism, which acts as a moderator of opposing sides. Other media outlets need to take this to heart. Perhaps the Fairness Doctrine of the United States Federal Communications Commission needs to be reinstated for national unity and, hopefully, fewer deaths.

Barclay Totten, Oxnard

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Letters to the editor: Harness sun's power; media causing split