Jay Leno returns to stage two weeks after sustaining burns

It’s been two weeks since Jay Leno suffered burns from a gasoline fire, but on Sunday night the comedian returned to the stage.

Leno drove himself to The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Sunday in a blue Tesla, Fox News reported.

He went to the club with his wife Mavis and was swarmed by fans.

Leno made light of his injuries, which appear to be on his hands, chest and face, saying, “I never thought of myself as a roast comic,” and, “We have two shows tonight: regular and extra crispy,” according to a clip aired by the “Today” show on Monday.

The 72-year-old comedian is an avid car collector and was working on a vehicle when he was burned on Nov. 12, CNN reported.

Leno underwent treatment in a hyperbaric chamber after the incident, Fox News reported.

The hospital announced Leno’s release on Nov. 21 and he had been scheduled to have follow-up care at an outpatient burn clinic for the injuries, CNN reported.

