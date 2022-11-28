Read full article on original website
Oyster Bay Town Board Announces Free Holiday on Ice Performance
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board are pleased to announce the Annual ‘Holiday on Ice’ Show will return at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17th at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center located in Bethpage Community Park, 1001 Stewart Avenue. Admission to the show is free. Students from the Town’s Ice Skating Program will perform an enchanting, holiday-themed skating exhibition and the evening includes an exhibition hockey game between the Elves and the Reindeer, which are two teams comprised of players from the Town of Oyster Bay Youth Ice Hockey program. Santa Claus is scheduled to visit with children and take holiday photographs after the show.
Underprivileged Westbury Kids Get to "Shop with a Cop" for the Holidays
County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder and the Nassau County Police Department Foundation have announced “Shop with A Cop”, an annual event that pairs 50 deserving children from the Westbury School District with police officers who will assist them with holiday shopping. The Shop with...
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study.
LI Weight Loss Doctor Announces First Ever Awareness Campaign and Weight Loss Scholarship
Dr. Howard Goodman and his practice, the Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, New York, has launched an educational campaign, "Slim Down Long Island," to bring awareness to the obesity epidemic as people begin to set their new year's resolutions. In addition to the campaign, the practice is also offering a Weight Loss Scholarship to one individual who will win a free 12-week weight loss plan, valued at $6,000.
Nassau County to Receive New "363" Area Code in January 2023
As of January 20, 2023, Nassau County will no longer have a lone telephone area code, as a brand new, second code – 363 – will officially launch at some point after that date. Reports indicate that the decision was made based on the fact that the 10-digit...
Syosset High School Secures Top Rank in Virtual Enterprises International’s National Elevator Pitch Competition
Virtual Enterprises International (VEI), an educational nonprofit that provides opportunities for students in grades 7-12 to start and run simulated businesses, announced today that students that Syosset High School received high honors in its National Elevator Pitch Competition for their simulated business, Thrive Healthy Living, a company they operate from their classroom. The students’ elevator pitch ranked among the top 10 percent of entries submitted for the competition nationwide.
Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Suffolk County
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Suffolk County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, December 3, Saturday, December 10, and Saturday, December 17, in Farmingdale, Saturday, December 3 in Holtsville, and Monday, December 5, in Amityville.
Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
