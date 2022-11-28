Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board are pleased to announce the Annual ‘Holiday on Ice’ Show will return at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17th at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center located in Bethpage Community Park, 1001 Stewart Avenue. Admission to the show is free. Students from the Town’s Ice Skating Program will perform an enchanting, holiday-themed skating exhibition and the evening includes an exhibition hockey game between the Elves and the Reindeer, which are two teams comprised of players from the Town of Oyster Bay Youth Ice Hockey program. Santa Claus is scheduled to visit with children and take holiday photographs after the show.

OYSTER BAY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO