'Texas Christmas' show featuring Post Oak Dec. 10

By Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 5 days ago
Christmas is just around the corner and the folks at The Red River Valley Venue and Opry House in Byers, Texas, 719 Main Street, have just the event to get you into the Christmas spirit. On Saturday, Dec. 10, they will be hosting a “Texas Christmas” with Susan and Kenny Mayo & Post Oak, along with well-known Metroplex entertainer, Jay Michaels. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 for adults, children's (12 and under) tickets are free. For reservations, contact Jerry McMahan at 281-785-1990 or purchase tickets at the door. For a night of classic country, gospel, and Christmas songs, you don’t want to miss this program!

