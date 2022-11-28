We officially have the funniest, but the most sincere pitch for Alabama football to get into the College Football Playoff. Terrion Arnold, a redshirt freshman cornerback, used social media to get his point to the CFP Committee. In a hilarious TikTok video with Jordan Battle and Bryce Young, Arnold says the Crimson Tide has a point to prove. The former five-star in the 2021 class had auto-tuned his voice, but Arnold wants his teammates — especially Young — to have a chance at a national title.

