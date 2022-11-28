Read full article on original website
Driver collapses outside his truck on road with gunshot wound
An unidentified man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound after collapsing outside his vehicle in West Boca on Friday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Around 1:30 p.m., PBSO and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded reports of a vehicle stopped in the westbound lanes of the...
Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park
A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
Man dies while in hospital care month after head-on crash
A man died while in a long-term, acute care hospital a month after he was injured in a head-on crash in Oakland Park. The man was a passenger in a 2016 Mercedes Benz when he and the driver were struck head-on by D’Mario Kevon Lue, 19, of Lauderhill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 15. Lue was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla east in the 1200 block of East Oakland ...
UPDATE: Man Found Shot On Glades Road In Boca Raton Is Broward Resident
Victim Had Just Left Boca West. Stopped Truck On Glades Road And Collapsed, Suffering From Gunshot. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found shot in the middle of the median on Glades Road near the Florida Turnpike Friday is a resident […]
Search underway for woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.
2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
Deputies: Man gets out of car at red light and collapses with car still in drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unusual incident happened at a red light in Boca Raton. Early this afternoon, PBSO received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the driver stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed in the roadway...
Orlando woman charged with vehicular homicide in Greenacres man's death
A 21-year Orlando woman has been charged with manslaughter in the crash in September that killed a 31-year-old Greenacres man near Lake Worth Beach. Jamie Padgett has been charged with vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily, reckless driving causing serious bodily injured and possession of a fraudulent driver's license.
Teen who confessed to Lauderdale Lakes carjacking faces judge
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy charged in a carjacking in Lauderdale Lakes appeared in juvenile court. Malachi Montgomery on Thursday morning faced a judge regarding the Nov. 5 incident. A judge ordered the teen be held in juvenile detention for 21 days. According to the Broward Sheriff’s...
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
The wife and daughter of an Uber driver who was badly burned in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 said they desperately need the community's support. The sound of sirens coming and going is routine for the Molina family as they walk outside the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami for a cup of coffee.
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
I-95 northbound open again after deadly wrong-way head-on crash, 2nd driver critical
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly overnight crash that closed I-95 for hours, including during the morning rush hour, was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane in Lake Worth Beach, just south of the 6th Avenue exit, when he hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
Pickup truck collides with Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported the driver of a pickup truck to the hospital after he collided with a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash at Northwest Sixth Street and the CSX tracks west of Interstate 95, Thursday morning.
Broward Teacher ID'd as Victim as Suspect Sketch Released in I-95 Road Rage Shooting
Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect who opened fire on two vehicles during a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man, woman and girl hospitalized. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard...
Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday.
Wrong-way driver technology ramps up on I-95 after increase in deadly crashes
Following a deadly wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach, WPTV is looking into what technology is being used to track and prevent wrong-way driver accidents. A Palm Beach County grandmother said there's a serious need to crack down on wrong-way drivers. "There's a big safety issue," she told WPTV. "It...
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
11 people arrested in connection to illegal nightclub posing as restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are working a possible a culinary cover-up inside a South Florida restaurant. It was a restaurant by day, but police say, by night it was something else. Police shut down a restaurant after they said it was being operated as an illegal nightclub in...
Palm City girl who ‘fought a shark and won’ released from hospital
A 10-year-old Palm City girl who “fought a shark and won” is now recovering at home. Jasmine Carney was released Thursday from Palm Beach Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. WFLX spoke with Carney from her hospital bed earlier this week. 'I fought...
