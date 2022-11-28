Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
jerseydigs.com
Shake Shack’s Jersey City Restaurant Hosting Grand Opening Today
One of the most prominent burger chains in the country will officially launch their first Jersey City location on November 30 as Shake Shack is scheduled to reveal their outpost inside the Newport Centre Mall. Back in March, Jersey Digs was the first outlet to report on the imminent arrival...
hudsontv.com
Meeting Tonight on Jersey City’s Plans For New Courthouse Park
Photo Credit: courthousepark.com Mayor Fulop Moving Forward to Create 3-acre Courthouse Park, the First Large Public Park in Journal Square, as part of the Area’s Overall Renaissance. Jersey City Hosts In-person & Virtual Community Meeting Tonight to Garner Residents’ Input for $15M Courthouse Park Project. JERSEY CITY –...
Archdiocese of Newark to Open Second Mercy House Location in Jersey City
The Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office will open a second location of The Mercy House — its resource and referral center that provides a wide variety of assistance to all in need — at 20 Greenville Avenue in Jersey City on Monday, December 5, at 11 a.m.
Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots
The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board approves 2 adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the Heights
The Jersey City Planning Board approved two adult-use cannabis dispensaries to operate in the Heights section of the city during last night’s meeting. The first application was for Uforia LLC. The owner is Bashkim Spahi and the dispensary would be located at 138 Griffith St., in the Heights off of Central Avenue.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City’s Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza Wins “Municipal Project of the Year” Award
Photo Credit: City of Jersey City Jersey City Awarded “Municipal Project of the Year” for Community-Driven Transformation of Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza into a Permanent, Sought-after Economic Hub for Jersey City. At the recent New Jersey League of Municipalities Conference held in Atlantic City, Jersey City took home...
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken Girl Gives Back Ultimate Giveaway 2022 is HERE!
In an effort to pay it forward + make this holiday season extra special, we are thrilled to announce this year’s The Hoboken Girl Gives Back Ultimate Giveaway. The Hoboken Girl is hosting an Instagram giveaway that benefits an array of local businesses plus a non-profit in the Hudson County area. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this ultimate giveaway and how to win $1,000 for a local non-profit.
Latest Boulevard East redesign plan ditches bike lanes
In the tug-of-war over Boulevard East between bike advocates and drivers, the drivers are now winning. Despite an apparent agreement a couple months ago that would create bike lanes, the latest plans for the redesign of the scenic county road that stretches from the top of Hoboken to the North Bergen palisade do not include the special lanes, a county spokesman said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City promotes 4 new deputy fire chiefs, including the first woman to hold the title
Jersey City promoted four new deputy fire chiefs, including the first woman to hold the title, during a roughly half hour ceremony at City Hall this morning. Deputy Fire Chief Constance Zappella is now the highest ranking firefighter in the entire state. “Thank you for your sacrifices over the last...
Holiday celebrations, ballroom dancing, and more in Hudson County
The Community Awareness Series of the Jersey City Free Public Library has always been a part of Jersey City’s Kwanzaa celebration, and that tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Miller Branch. The celebration will feature visual arts educator Mansa K. Mussa, who...
paramuspost.com
ACCURATE LAUNCHES LEASING FOR CITIZEN BAYONNE
BAYONNE, NJ – Accurate is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s fast-growing waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
East Harlem veteran dealing with hot water problems for weeks in NYCHA building
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — He served our country and now the public housing resident just wants consistent hot water so he can take a hot shower. Petty officer William Alvarez served in the United States Naval Reserve and now lives at the New York City Housing Authority’s Jefferson Houses in Harlem. The vet, who […]
NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam
Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
thepositivecommunity.com
Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
Macdaily News
Man robbed of $95,000 worth of iPhones outside Apple Store Fifth Avenue
A man carrying 300 iPhones, worth some $95,000, was beaten and robbed near Apple Fifth Avenue early Monday morning, NYC police said. The 27-year-old victim was targeted moments after he left Apple’s 24-hour New York flagship at E. 58th Street. The victim regularly makes large purchases from Apple, as...
News 12
Departure gates, security lines busy at Newark Liberty International Airport
Travelers say there haven't been too many delays while traveling but if you're heading to Newark Liberty International Airport it may be another story. Departure terminals and security lines were both busy just before 6 a.m. on Monday. If you're getting dropped off, you may even want to think about...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Promotes First, Female Deputy Fire Chief
Mayor Fulop Promotes Jersey City’s First Female Deputy Chief to Become NJ’s Highest-Ranking Professional Female Fire Officer. Trailblazing Female Fire Officer Makes History as Fulop Administration Strengthens JCFD’s Diverse Leadership. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined Public Safety Director James Shea and Fire Chief Steven...
hobokengirl.com
A Look Inside Hoboken’s St. Mary Advocates Thrift Shop
Hoboken and Jersey City have no shortage of great vintage, consignment, and thrift stores. From retro rompers to tacky Christmas swears, a savvy shopper can pick out great finds at even better prices throughout the area. Among these Hudson County shops is the St. Mary Advocates thrift store located on the corner of Garden + 6th St. in Hoboken. Aside from their playful and ever-changing window display, what makes the St. Mary’s thrift store unique is that they’re on a mission to raise funds for health care and health education through sales from the store. Here’s what you need to know about the St. Mary Advocates + how to donate.
Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes at Lincoln Tunnel during morning rush
WEEHAWKEN, NJ – If you’re wondering why there was so much traffic trying to get into New York City Tuesday morning, it’s because all eastbound lanes at the Lincoln Tunnel entrance in New Jersey were shut down for about an hour due to a vehicle fire. A vehicle fire near the Lincoln Tunnel early Tuesday morning forced the closure of all eastbound lanes on the I-495 approach between Kennedy Boulevard and Park Avenue. During the morning commute, traffic was backed up, causing major delays. “The Lincoln Tunnel to NY has delays due to vehicle fire on the NJ-495. All lanes The post Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes at Lincoln Tunnel during morning rush appeared first on Shore News Network.
