ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseydigs.com

Shake Shack’s Jersey City Restaurant Hosting Grand Opening Today

One of the most prominent burger chains in the country will officially launch their first Jersey City location on November 30 as Shake Shack is scheduled to reveal their outpost inside the Newport Centre Mall. Back in March, Jersey Digs was the first outlet to report on the imminent arrival...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Meeting Tonight on Jersey City’s Plans For New Courthouse Park

Photo Credit: courthousepark.com Mayor Fulop Moving Forward to Create 3-acre Courthouse Park, the First Large Public Park in Journal Square, as part of the Area’s Overall Renaissance. Jersey City Hosts In-person & Virtual Community Meeting Tonight to Garner Residents’ Input for $15M Courthouse Park Project. JERSEY CITY –...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots

The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken Girl Gives Back Ultimate Giveaway 2022 is HERE!

In an effort to pay it forward + make this holiday season extra special, we are thrilled to announce this year’s The Hoboken Girl Gives Back Ultimate Giveaway. The Hoboken Girl is hosting an Instagram giveaway that benefits an array of local businesses plus a non-profit in the Hudson County area. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this ultimate giveaway and how to win $1,000 for a local non-profit.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Latest Boulevard East redesign plan ditches bike lanes

In the tug-of-war over Boulevard East between bike advocates and drivers, the drivers are now winning. Despite an apparent agreement a couple months ago that would create bike lanes, the latest plans for the redesign of the scenic county road that stretches from the top of Hoboken to the North Bergen palisade do not include the special lanes, a county spokesman said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
paramuspost.com

ACCURATE LAUNCHES LEASING FOR CITIZEN BAYONNE

BAYONNE, NJ – Accurate is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s fast-growing waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s...
BAYONNE, NJ
New York Post

NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam

Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

Essex County Executive Dedicates the “Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex” in Vailsburg Park in Honor of Retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. dedicated the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Essex County’s Vailsburg Park in honor of retired State Senator Ronald L. Rice on Friday, October 14. Rice served as the District 28 representative for 35 years. The park is currently undergoing a complete renovation with new football, baseball, and softball fields and a rubberized running track. The complex will be the home field for the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology sports teams. Local youth programs and the general public will continue their use of the park.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Promotes First, Female Deputy Fire Chief

Mayor Fulop Promotes Jersey City’s First Female Deputy Chief to Become NJ’s Highest-Ranking Professional Female Fire Officer. Trailblazing Female Fire Officer Makes History as Fulop Administration Strengthens JCFD’s Diverse Leadership. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined Public Safety Director James Shea and Fire Chief Steven...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A Look Inside Hoboken’s St. Mary Advocates Thrift Shop

Hoboken and Jersey City have no shortage of great vintage, consignment, and thrift stores. From retro rompers to tacky Christmas swears, a savvy shopper can pick out great finds at even better prices throughout the area. Among these Hudson County shops is the St. Mary Advocates thrift store located on the corner of Garden + 6th St. in Hoboken. Aside from their playful and ever-changing window display, what makes the St. Mary’s thrift store unique is that they’re on a mission to raise funds for health care and health education through sales from the store. Here’s what you need to know about the St. Mary Advocates + how to donate.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes at Lincoln Tunnel during morning rush

WEEHAWKEN, NJ – If you’re wondering why there was so much traffic trying to get into New York City Tuesday morning, it’s because all eastbound lanes at the Lincoln Tunnel entrance in New Jersey were shut down for about an hour due to a vehicle fire. A vehicle fire near the Lincoln Tunnel early Tuesday morning forced the closure of all eastbound lanes on the I-495 approach between Kennedy Boulevard and Park Avenue. During the morning commute, traffic was backed up, causing major delays. “The Lincoln Tunnel to NY has delays due to vehicle fire on the NJ-495. All lanes The post Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes at Lincoln Tunnel during morning rush appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy