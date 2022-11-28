ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 94 • China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5. • Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97 • Food Lion (market),...
Charlotte leaders reframe mobility discussions

CHARLOTTE – City staff is taking a new approach to discuss mobility, one that relies less on the talking points of buses and light rails and more on the greater transportation network, which includes roads, sidewalks, bike paths and greenways. Ed McKinney, of the Charlotte Department of Transportation, gave...
Americana Beer Company raising money for Ronald McDonald House

MONROE – Americana Beer Company is celebrating its first holiday business season by giving back. The brewery will hold a holiday giving campaign, Fight Like Banks, throughout December to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte. Head brewer Darren Tucker and his wife, Lindsay, recently welcomed their first...
Wingate student earns stipend for research on sheep

Wingate University senior Emma Ahrens is one of seven students from across the state to have been awarded a research stipend from North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities. The NCICU awards, ranging from $400 to $600, helped support student research that will be showcased Dec. 3 at the State of...
Matthews United Methodist Church releases schedule of Christmas events

MATTHEWS – Matthews United Methodist Church has released a schedule of Christmas events and services. Community Drive-In Movie – Matthews United Methodist invites the community to a free drive-in movie featuring “Home Alone.” Enjoy a free hot chocolate and popcorn. Sunday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m. Melody...
Town of Waxhaw names police chief

WAXHAW – Town Manager Jeff Wells announced that Gregg Collins has been named police chief after serving as interim since September. Collins previously served as a captain with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “Collins brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience to the table,” Wells said. “His collaborative approach...
The Pearl Innovation District offers early job opportunities

CHARLOTTE – If Charlotte is your oyster, at the heart of it is a new Pearl of opportunity. Located at the intersection of Baxter Street and McDowell Street in Midtown Charlotte is the future site of The Pearl innovation district, a mixed-use development featuring education, retail, apartments, a hotel and an open community space.
