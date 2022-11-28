Read full article on original website
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope For Its Lowest Price Ever
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope may have just launched in October, but it’s already seeing a generous discount at Walmart. Right now, you can pick up the popular strategy game for just $40, down from $60. You’ll also find a bundle that includes a Rabbids sticker set for $50 if you’re looking to get some collectibles with your purchase. Pricing may vary by location--but be sure to check out your local listings to see if the impressive deal is valid in your area.
How To Win A Free Steam Deck | GameSpot News
Don’t have a Steam Deck yet? No worries. Valve might give you one for free!. On December 8, during the Game Awards, the maker of the Steam Deck Valve will be giving away the most expensive version of the Steam Deck, with 512GB, every minute to viewers of the livestream event.
Nintendo Promises To "Seriously" Address Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been regularly criticized since launch for arriving in a rough state, and in an update, Nintendo has said that it's taking fan feedback "seriously" as it works on improvements for the game. "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance,"...
The Best PlayStation Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
It has been another blockbuster year for video games, as AAA exclusives and indie darlings have raised the bar for quality. From lush remakes to astonishingly original titles, the PlayStation library grew this year with the addition of these titles, and we've rounded the best of the best together according to the critical numbers gathered from GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.
Activision Blizzard, Bungie, And All The Major Video Game Acquisitions In 2022
Most mature industries eventually undergo consolidation, and 2022 was a monumental year for big buyouts in the video game business. Going into the year, experts predicted that 2022 would be the biggest on record for gaming deals--amounting to $150 billion--and the prediction held up. In this gallery, we're running through...
Steam Deck's Most Popular Games In November 2022 Revealed
At the beginning of every month, the OnDeck Twitter account shares the most played games on Steam Deck according to hours played. Usually, the Twitter account shares the top 10 games played for the month. But this time around, we got to see the top 20 games played throughout November.
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front. We've rounded up the best PlayStation fighting games for PS5 and PS4.
2022's Biggest Gaming News: Huge GTA 6 Leak, PS5 Price Hike, E3 Returns
It's the end of the year, so let's look back at 2022's biggest gaming news. 2022 is coming to a close, and it was another whirlwind, unpredictable, and exciting year in the video game industry. A lot happened this year, so much so that anyone could be forgiven for forgetting some of the year's biggest gaming news. In this gallery we're looking back at 2022's biggest news stories, including Microsoft's proposed bid to buy Activision Blizzard, E3 being canceled (and then resurrected), developers pushing to form labor unions, and more.
Monster Hunter Rise Confirmed For Xbox, PlayStation, And Game Pass Release In January
Monster Hunter Rise is officially coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, and it'll be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. It'll arrive for both services and on all platforms on January 20, 2023. The news was confirmed by the official Xbox Twitter...
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free
Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
Today's Google Doodle Honors The Creator of Video Game Cartridges
Today's Google doodle highlights video cartridge creator Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, one of the first Black engineers in the video game industry. Jerry Lawson' team at Fairchild Camera and Instrument developed the first console with interchangeable cartridges, the Channel F, in 1976. He got his start in games by developing his own arcade game, Demolition Derby, in his spare time. After exiting the video game industry after the 1983-84 crash, he mentored at Stanford and worked as a tech consultant. In the years since his passing in April 2011, USC Games opened an endowment fund in his name to assist Black and Indigenous students studying tech.
Lost Ark's Limited-Time Witcher Event Sees Players Team Up With Geralt To Solve An Interdimensional Mystery
The world of The Witcher will soon collide with that of Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark, with a free limited-time event set to introduce a new storyline featuring iconic characters from CD Projekt Red's fantasy RPG series. Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion, and...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Start Time: When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back Up?
Fortnite Chapter 4 is just hours away. Though Epic hasn't publicly stated when Fortnite's servers will be back up, some historical precedence and reasonable deductions give us a pretty clear window of time. The short answer: You won't be waiting long. For a more detailed answer, keep reading. Here's when you can play Fortnite again.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Comes To Game Pass On December 6
[UPDATE] Following a tease, Microsoft has officially announced that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 6. The game was originally released in April behind pretty good reviews, including a 7/10 from GameSpot. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The...
Monster Hunter Rise - Announce Trailer | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, PS4
The gates to Kamura are opening up for even more Hunters! Monster Hunter Rise comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, PS5, and PS4 on Jan 20!
NEON WHITE | Coming to PS5 and PS4 on December 13
Neon White is a single-player speedrunning FPS where you can sacrifice your guns for godlike parkour moves. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though…did you know them in a past life?
Valve Is Giving Out Free Steam Decks During The Game Awards
Next week's The Game Awards show looks set to be a big event, and as usual, it'll be available to watch on a wide range of platforms. If you need some motivation to watch it through Valve's PC client Steam, the company plans to give users a few hundred reasons as to why they should ditch YouTube, Twitch, and IMAX for its platform.
Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 11 Games In December
Another month means Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service will receive another batch of brand-new games, but subscribers can expect at least 11 titles to leave before the end of December. In a blog post, Microsoft revealed the games that will be joining Game Pass, including the Lego Star Wars: The...
The Biggest Games Of December 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol, And More
Congratulations! It's the end of the year and you've survived to see it through to the end. December is typically a relaxed month when it comes to video game releases, but this year has a few high-profile games looking to take advantage of that annual lull in activity. We've rounded up thee biggest games of December 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or are trying to find a gift for the gamer in your life, December's schedule has a number of notable games that could be of interest.
The Best NES Games Of All Time
The NES is perhaps the most important video game console ever made. Before its launch in 1983, the industry had experienced a massive decline, leading some to believe the video games were just another fad that had peaked before falling off a cliff. But then the Nintendo Entertainment System came along and changed everything. With the help of a few iconic series, including a plumber who doesn't seem to actually ever fix toilets, the NES rejuvenated the industry. The NES's library was filled with standouts, many of which are still a blast to play today. We've rounded up the best NES games of all time (in alphabetical order).
