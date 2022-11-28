Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Macron says West should consider Russian guarantee
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Biden and Trump help Warnock, Walker by staying out of Georgia
Ahead of Tuesday's Senate runoff election, there are no plans for President Biden or former President Donald Trump to stump in-person in the state for Sen. Warnock or Herschel Walker
OPEC+ oil producers face uncertainty over Russian sanctions
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries, including Russia, are expected to decide how much oil to supply to the global economy amid weakening demand in China and uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.
My Spin: Mother Nature vs. Father profits
I love being in the presence of smart, articulate and visionary folks, even on a rainy, unseasonably cool midNovember evening. A large crowd gathered at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University for theiracclaimed Face-to-Face lecture series. The featured speaker was noted author and NY Times foreign affairscolumnist Tom Friedman. Friedman...
Comments / 0