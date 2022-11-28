ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The Associated Press

OPEC+ oil producers face uncertainty over Russian sanctions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries, including Russia, are expected to decide how much oil to supply to the global economy amid weakening demand in China and uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.
Star News

My Spin: Mother Nature vs. Father profits

I love being in the presence of smart, articulate and visionary folks, even on a rainy, unseasonably cool midNovember evening. A large crowd gathered at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University for theiracclaimed Face-to-Face lecture series. The featured speaker was noted author and NY Times foreign affairscolumnist Tom Friedman. Friedman...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

