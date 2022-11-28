Final stretch of Meridian Corridor in Queen Creek now open

Meridian Road, from Queen Creek to Germann roads, is now open, providing an additional north-south corridor through Queen Creek.

“The completion of this 1-mile stretch is significant as it now connects Meridian Road from Combs Road all the way to the State Route 24,” stated Queen Creek Vice Mayor Jeff Brown in a press release. “We are committed to better roads ahead and this new roadway is an important step in that effort. We appreciate the continued partnership with Pinal County on these regional projects.”

The project, which began construction in early 2022, includes a new two-lane roadway that extends the recently completed portion of roadway from the State Route 24 to Germann. Both new sections of Meridian were joint projects with Pinal County.

“Projects like this are what it’s all about, working collectively to meet the needs of our residents,” stated Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman, in the release. “This was a large undertaking would not have been possible without the tremendous effort put forth by staff at both the town and Pinal County. We also truly appreciate the support of former Mayor (Gail) Barney and all other town council members in seeing this through. This roadway will contribute a great deal to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and the future of this area.”

Meridian Road connects Queen Creek with both Pinal and Maricopa counties, and the recently completed SR 24. The Arizona Department of Transportation extended the SR 24 from Ellsworth to Ironwood with exits at Williams Field, Meridian and Ironwood. An additional exit will be available in 2023 with the completion of Signal Butte Road, a city of Mesa project.

Meridian Road will ultimately be two lanes in each direction. The remaining widening will occur as private development completes their respective construction.

While the new portion of Meridian Road is now open, there will be future construction activity at the intersection of Meridian and Queen Creek to accommodate Queen Creek Irrigation District work. Once that work is complete, a permanent traffic signal will be installed.

Additional Queen Creek roadway projects

The Ocotillo Road improvements from Signal Butte to Ironwood are substantially complete. There are restrictions in certain areas as landscaping is completed. For more information, visit the project website .

Improvements to Queen Creek Road from Ellsworth to Crismon also are underway. A closure of Crismon Road just south of Queen Creek Road is slated for Dec. 10-19 for paving operations and staging culvert construction. Please visit the project website for updates.

The town is just more than halfway through its 10-year infrastructure improvement plan. Since 2016, the following major roadway improvements have been completed:

Rittenhouse - Sossaman to QC Marketplace

Sossaman and Chandler Heights intersection improvements

Ocotillo - Power to Recker

Ocotillo - Rittenhouse to 218th Place

Ocotillo - Heritage Loop to Ellsworth Loop

Ellsworth - Ocotillo to Rittenhouse

Ellsworth - Queen Creek to Germann

Crismon - Queen Creek to Germann

Power - Ocotillo to Brooks Farm

Riggs - Power to Meridian

Meridian - Cherrywood to Combs

Germann - Meridian to Ironwood

Rittenhouse – 213 th to Riggs

to Riggs Signal Butte and Queen Creek

Chandler Heights and Power

As roadway improvements continue, slow down, allow extra time for travel and be courteous of motorists and work crews. To receive weekly traffic alerts, sign up for eNotifications on the town’s website .