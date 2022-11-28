ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers

We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears are coming off five straight losses entering Week 13. They are dead last in the NFC North and want to snap their woeful slump. The beleaguered Bears will try to get their cheese as they face the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can put the Bears into a tie for third place with Green Bay in their division. Here are our Bears Week 13 predictions as they take on the Packers.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13

Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
Yardbarker

NFC South still doesn't have any playoff-ready teams

The NFC South does not have any playoff-caliber teams. However, the division will still send its winner into January competition. The NFC South has become the NFL's bargain bin, with the 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding onto a slim lead over of the 5-7 Atlanta Falcons, 4-8 Carolina Panthers and 4-8 New Orleans Saints.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Looking to 2023 in Latest NFL Power Rankings

It's been a season of disappointment for the Indianapolis Colts, including Monday night's frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts have fallen from No. 22 to 27 in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings. The theme this week is realistic expectations for the rest of the season. For the Colts,...
