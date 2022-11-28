LSU football vs. Georgia SEC Championship Game betting odds:

LSU football is a 17 1/2 point underdog in the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to Tipico.

The Tigers' money line is currently +625, while the Bulldogs' money line is -1000.

The over/under is 50 1/2 points.

Georgia ran away from Georgia Tech with a strong second half on Saturday to win 37-13 and wrap up a 12-0 regular season, while LSU knocked itself out of CFP contention with a 38-23 loss at Texas A&M.

LSU and Georgia will play on Saturday on CBS, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

More LSU football news, stories

LOOKING TOWARD SATURDAY:How LSU football can beat Georgia in SEC Championship after Texas A&M loss. Is it even possible?

THINGS TO PONDER:Did losing to Texas A&M ruin the season for LSU? 5 questions before SEC Championship Game

INJURY UPDATE:Brian Kelly gives injury updates on Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams ahead of SEC title game

REPORT CARD:LSU football gets a big F in embarrassing loss to Texas A&M. Coaching grades out D-

BLAKE TOPPMEYER:How Brian Kelly achieved with LSU football what he found to be unrealistic