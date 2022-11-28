ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football vs. Georgia SEC Championship Game betting odds:

By Nick Gray, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5M22_0jQ8h4d100

LSU football is a 17 1/2 point underdog in the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to Tipico.

The Tigers' money line is currently +625, while the Bulldogs' money line is -1000.

The over/under is 50 1/2 points.

Georgia ran away from Georgia Tech with a strong second half on Saturday to win 37-13 and wrap up a 12-0 regular season, while LSU knocked itself out of CFP contention with a 38-23 loss at Texas A&M.

LSU and Georgia will play on Saturday on CBS, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

More LSU football news, stories

LOOKING TOWARD SATURDAY:How LSU football can beat Georgia in SEC Championship after Texas A&M loss. Is it even possible?

THINGS TO PONDER:Did losing to Texas A&M ruin the season for LSU? 5 questions before SEC Championship Game

INJURY UPDATE:Brian Kelly gives injury updates on Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams ahead of SEC title game

REPORT CARD:LSU football gets a big F in embarrassing loss to Texas A&M. Coaching grades out D-

BLAKE TOPPMEYER:How Brian Kelly achieved with LSU football what he found to be unrealistic

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy