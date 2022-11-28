ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

GoVols247 Podcast: No. 13 Vols riding dominant defense

Looking for discussion on 13th-ranked Tennessee’s dominant defense?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker and Ben McKee convened at Thompson-Boling Arena to discuss Tennessee’s 76-40 win over McNeese State on Wednesday night. The Vols, fresh off their championship performance at the Battle 4...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
Oregon extends offer to elite FCS Portal Target Drae McCray

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Duck football program have multiple openings at the wide receiver position heading into the offseason, and they've now extended a scholarship offer to one of the best available players at the receiver position in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Austin Peay sophomore wide receiver Drae McCray...
EUGENE, OR
Rucker: Vols' ridiculous defense needs a nickname

Imagine one of the basketball gods approaches you and offers you a deal. You can have either the best offense in the game or the best defense in the game. You must pick one. You can’t have both. Greed is a sin in basketball heaven. If you’re a fan,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal

It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
NASHVILLE, TN
Every commitment in Vols' 2023 class

Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 11 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings, with the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class now just a little more than three weeks away. And the Vols are still hoping to add at least a few more players to their class down the stretch.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
Report: Notable College Football Bowl Game Matchup Set

The Hawaii Bowl is reportedly set. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Hawaii Bowl has its two teams for the 2022-23 bowl game. "San Diego State & Middle Tennessee will play in the @HawaiiBowl , sources told @ActionNetworkHQ . Merry Christmas Eve! The Hawaii Bowl is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is 2nd official matchup of the 41 bowls. Only 39 remaining," he reported on Monday morning.
White House, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Springfield High School basketball team will have a game with White House Heritage High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SPRINGFIELD, TN
