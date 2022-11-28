Read full article on original website
GoVols247 Podcast: No. 13 Vols riding dominant defense
Looking for discussion on 13th-ranked Tennessee’s dominant defense?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker and Ben McKee convened at Thompson-Boling Arena to discuss Tennessee’s 76-40 win over McNeese State on Wednesday night. The Vols, fresh off their championship performance at the Battle 4...
247Sports
Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
Oregon extends offer to elite FCS Portal Target Drae McCray
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Duck football program have multiple openings at the wide receiver position heading into the offseason, and they've now extended a scholarship offer to one of the best available players at the receiver position in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Austin Peay sophomore wide receiver Drae McCray...
247Sports
Rucker: Vols' ridiculous defense needs a nickname
Imagine one of the basketball gods approaches you and offers you a deal. You can have either the best offense in the game or the best defense in the game. You must pick one. You can’t have both. Greed is a sin in basketball heaven. If you’re a fan,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal
It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
Every commitment in Vols' 2023 class
Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 11 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings, with the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class now just a little more than three weeks away. And the Vols are still hoping to add at least a few more players to their class down the stretch.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
HometownLife.com
Trent Dilfer was a game-changer but did he make Tennessee high school football better? | Opinion
The news dropped quickly Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, it was official. Trent Dilfer, the Super Bowl winning quarterback who led Lipscomb Academy to national recognition in four years, had resigned as the high school's football coach. Next stop: UAB, where he will be the coach of the Blazers in 2023 and enter the college football world.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
tigerdroppings.com
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Loses His Mind After Ejection, Goes After Ref
To say Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse lost his cool late in Wednesday's game against VCU, would be an understatement. Stackhouse went bonkers after Commodores senior Liam Robbins received a technical foul after his dunk for tapping his head after... (The Spun)
Report: Notable College Football Bowl Game Matchup Set
The Hawaii Bowl is reportedly set. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Hawaii Bowl has its two teams for the 2022-23 bowl game. "San Diego State & Middle Tennessee will play in the @HawaiiBowl , sources told @ActionNetworkHQ . Merry Christmas Eve! The Hawaii Bowl is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is 2nd official matchup of the 41 bowls. Only 39 remaining," he reported on Monday morning.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
Music City to host NASCAR Champion's Week for third year
For the third year, NASCAR is celebrating the end of race season in Music City during Champion’s Week. Festivities are happening on November 30 and December 1.
White House, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Murfreesboro's VA Golf course to close permanently New Year's Eve
The flag pins at the Murfreesboro VA Golf course will be pulled for the final time on New Year's Eve.
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
$40M Tennessee incentive for battery cathode plant approved
A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.
Body of missing Murfreesboro mother found in trunk of car in Michigan
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, TN woman, Eleni Kassa.
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
