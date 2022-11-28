DoAbilene! calendar: Annual downtown lighted parade Tuesday evening

It's already under a month to Christmas, and time for City Sidewalks in Abilene.

The city tree was lighted Monday evening, so the stage is set for the downtown celebration that begins at 5:30 p.m. with musical performances. The annual lighted parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and winds a familiar route on Pine and Cypress streets.

Parade theme is "A Polar Wonderland," though Tuesday's high temperature in Abilene is forecast to be 72 degrees before a cold front blows after downtown events are done. The parade is the biggest of the year in Abilene.

There is no cost for any activity.

Entertainment scheduled from 5:30-6 p.m.:

Clack Cardinal Choir, Abilene Public Library

Red Rhythm & Blues from Cooper High, Center for Contemporary Arts

Dyess 2nd Grade Choice, Abilene Convention Center north steps

Austin Honor Choir, Everman Park

Mann boys and girls concert choirs, The Grace Museum

Purcell Jaguar Honor Choir, Minter Park

Craig Middle School Core Orchestra, National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

Abilene Community Band, Paramount Theatre

Thomas Singers, Prosperity State Bank

A Capella Fellas (formerly The Memory Men), Texas Star Trading Co.

Voice of Taylor, The Wooten ballroom

Entertainment scheduled from 6-6:30 p.m.:

Pure Gold, Center for Contemporary Arts

Ward Wildcat Honor Choir, Abilene Convention Center north steps

Alcorta Honor Choir, Everman Park

Ortiz All-Star Singers, The Grace Museum

Wylie East Intermediate Honor Choir, Minter Park

Martinez Honor Choir, Abilene Public Library

Entertainment scheduled from 6:30-7 p.m.