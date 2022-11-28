DoAbilene! calendar: Annual downtown lighted parade Tuesday evening
It's already under a month to Christmas, and time for City Sidewalks in Abilene.
The city tree was lighted Monday evening, so the stage is set for the downtown celebration that begins at 5:30 p.m. with musical performances. The annual lighted parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and winds a familiar route on Pine and Cypress streets.
Parade theme is "A Polar Wonderland," though Tuesday's high temperature in Abilene is forecast to be 72 degrees before a cold front blows after downtown events are done. The parade is the biggest of the year in Abilene.
There is no cost for any activity.
Entertainment scheduled from 5:30-6 p.m.:
- Clack Cardinal Choir, Abilene Public Library
- Red Rhythm & Blues from Cooper High, Center for Contemporary Arts
- Dyess 2nd Grade Choice, Abilene Convention Center north steps
- Austin Honor Choir, Everman Park
- Mann boys and girls concert choirs, The Grace Museum
- Purcell Jaguar Honor Choir, Minter Park
- Craig Middle School Core Orchestra, National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature
- Abilene Community Band, Paramount Theatre
- Thomas Singers, Prosperity State Bank
- A Capella Fellas (formerly The Memory Men), Texas Star Trading Co.
- Voice of Taylor, The Wooten ballroom
Entertainment scheduled from 6-6:30 p.m.:
- Pure Gold, Center for Contemporary Arts
- Ward Wildcat Honor Choir, Abilene Convention Center north steps
- Alcorta Honor Choir, Everman Park
- Ortiz All-Star Singers, The Grace Museum
- Wylie East Intermediate Honor Choir, Minter Park
- Martinez Honor Choir, Abilene Public Library
Entertainment scheduled from 6:30-7 p.m.
