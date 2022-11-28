ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

DoAbilene! calendar: Annual downtown lighted parade Tuesday evening

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLCCE_0jQ8h06700

It's already under a month to Christmas, and time for City Sidewalks in Abilene.

The city tree was lighted Monday evening, so the stage is set for the downtown celebration that begins at 5:30 p.m. with musical performances. The annual lighted parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and winds a familiar route on Pine and Cypress streets.

Parade theme is "A Polar Wonderland," though Tuesday's high temperature in Abilene is forecast to be 72 degrees before a cold front blows after downtown events are done. The parade is the biggest of the year in Abilene.

There is no cost for any activity.

Entertainment scheduled from 5:30-6 p.m.:

  • Clack Cardinal Choir, Abilene Public Library
  • Red Rhythm & Blues from Cooper High, Center for Contemporary Arts
  • Dyess 2nd Grade Choice, Abilene Convention Center north steps
  • Austin Honor Choir, Everman Park
  • Mann boys and girls concert choirs, The Grace Museum
  • Purcell Jaguar Honor Choir, Minter Park
  • Craig Middle School Core Orchestra, National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature
  • Abilene Community Band, Paramount Theatre
  • Thomas Singers, Prosperity State Bank
  • A Capella Fellas (formerly The Memory Men), Texas Star Trading Co.
  • Voice of Taylor, The Wooten ballroom

Entertainment scheduled from 6-6:30 p.m.:

  • Pure Gold, Center for Contemporary Arts
  • Ward Wildcat Honor Choir, Abilene Convention Center north steps
  • Alcorta Honor Choir, Everman Park
  • Ortiz All-Star Singers, The Grace Museum
  • Wylie East Intermediate Honor Choir, Minter Park
  • Martinez Honor Choir, Abilene Public Library

Entertainment scheduled from 6:30-7 p.m.

