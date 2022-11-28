Abilene City Council to consider funding mobile command center for police department

The Abilene Police Department will ask the Abilene City Council on Thursday to approve a $615,000 mobile command center for the department, usable at everything from special events to SWAT calls.

Chief Marcus Dudley said Monday in a media briefing the tool, if approved by the council, should prove "invaluable."

"Oftentimes, when we're looking at critical incidents, SWAT calls, homicides, our folks are working out of their cars or on the hood of a car to able to accomplish their job," he said. "And so, this will afford us the opportunity to have a command center that's on site."

Dudley said funding for the proposal, listed in the council's consent agenda, would come from the city's minor improvement fund.

The interior of the specialized vehicle, built and designed by LDV Custom Specialty Vehicles, will contain everything from computers to a restroom./

While the department has bomb and SWAT vehicles, the mobile command center would be a first for APD, Dudley said.

Dudley said in the time he has been with the department, he can think of "at least 60 occasions" when a command center could have been deployed.

Likely uses include work involving traffic fatalities, parades, SWAT calls, crime scenes and missing person searches.

Dudley said the 26-foot, walk-in van would be immensely versatile, and its mobile nature would allow it to easily be deployed − or redeployed − based on need.

He recalled before he moved to Abilene that a protest took place in town, at around the same time there was a SWAT call outside of town.

"Half the resources ended up having to travel," he said. "That would be an example of where we would have to figure out is the (vehicle) to stay at the special event, or do we send it to the SWAT call."

Wherever the vehicle is stationed, Dudley said, it provides officers a place to take a break, hydrate and strategize in a location outside of the elements, whether freezing cold or triple-digit temperatures.

APD also helps with specific law enforcement calls in a 19-county area, Dudley said.

It will take about 18 months for the command center to be manufactured, he said.

He anticipated a 25-30 year lifespan for the vehicle.

"We'll have an opportunity to have our fleet folks, our radio shop folks ... to work with the manufacturer to design this thing in a way that meets our needs in terms of how it's wired and the type of equipment," Dudley said.

Tasers also on tap

In a separate item, the APD is also asking the council to approve new 220 tasers, including handles and holsters, 264 battery packs and three docking stations.

The total cost is $747,098, with payment split evenly over five years from its Police Apparatus Fund at $148,869 per year.

"They definitely reduce liability in terms of give us an alternative to using lethal force, but they are pretty pricey," Dudley said. "That's my disappointment because we actually deploy them probably about 12 times a year. But they are a tool (used when) you want to save someone's life."

Other business ...

The council also will vote on:

∎ Awarding a contract through a Defense Economic Adjust Assistance Grant Program to bring 5G service to Dyess Air Force Base with a goal of increasing network resource resiliency. The city accepted the grant award in June. The council will vote to approve a bid from Mission Critical Solutions (MCS) of Tampa for $445,855.

∎ Certifying charter amendments approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election. All but one of six proposed charter changes passed. The one that failed, by an unofficial margin of about 56%, would have amended the charter to remove a provision that the parks and recreation board is responsible for implementation of policies throughout the city.

∎ A number of zoning cases, including a request to rezone 187 acres in the area of West Lake Road, Neas Road, Caldwell Road and Jolly Rogers Road from agricultural to a planned development district allowing single-family residential use, multifamily use and general commercial use.