Pierre, SD

Former Sen. Rick Santorum will return to South Dakota for Gov. Kristi Noem's budget address

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago
Former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum will return to South Dakota ahead of Gov. Kristi Noem's budget address on Dec. 6 in Pierre, according to a press release.

Santorum, a Pennsylvania Republican, will speak on the Convention of States Action at 11:30 a.m. in the Capitol Visitor Center, according to the release. He's a senior advisor for the right-leaning group seeking to modify the U.S. Constitution.

It's the second time this year that Santorum has visited the Capitol. Santorum testified in February before the Senate State Affairs Committee in support of House Joint Resolution 5001.

The resolution would've initiated support for a convention of states through state Legislatures, allowed under Article V of the Constitution, to "impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, to limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and to limit the terms of office for federal officials and members of Congress."

While the resolution passed in the House, it failed in the Senate committee.

