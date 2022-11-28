You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about how IGN works in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answers a bunch of question about IGN like what does IGN stand for, how many day before hand do we get a review, how do we brainstorm ideas, how do you get a job at IGN, and so much more. And of course, what happens when we dont agree on a review?

1 DAY AGO