Marvel Studios' Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 - Official Trailer
In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
Blue Beetle Live-Action Movie Gets Its First Poster at CCXP 2022
The first poster for DC's Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes has been revealed at CCXP 2022. The poster, which you can see below, features the alien scarab that gives Reyes his powers and allows him to become the Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is DC Films'...
A Man Called Otto - Official Trailer 2
Watch the latest trailer for upcoming drama/comedy movie, A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks. Based on the New York Times bestseller 'A Man Called Ove', the film focuses on Otto Anderson, a grumpy man who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a young family moves in next door, and he meets Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading the pair to build an unlikely friendship.
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
A Body Dumped Out Of A Car In The Bronx Has Been Identified As That Of "Green Book" Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Vallelonga appeared in the Oscar-winning film written by his brother about their father, Tony Lip.
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who Is Scian?
Here's our interview with Michelle Yeoh, who plays an Elven swordmaster named Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, arriving on the streaming giant on December 25, 2022. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time -...
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Film Isn't Completely Dead
Margot Robbie's female-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff might still be afloat according to franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Last month, Robbie told Vanity Fair that the film was dead at Disney; now, Bruckheimer is walking back the star's comments. In an interview with Collider, Bruckheimer said that the fate of the female-led film is certainly not a foregone conclusion.
Night of the Bastard - Official Movie Trailer
Disgruntled hermit Reed lives a solitary life in the desert. After chasing away a group of youths trying to party near his home, Reed’s peaceful life is violently upheaved when a group of savage cultists lay siege to his house. Forced to partner up with one of the party-goers,...
The Best Christmas Horror Movies
An injection of horror ensures Christmastime stays interesting. Spike the cocoa, dim the lights, and cuddle around the warming glow of the smart TV you pried from another Black Friday shopper’s mittens for a festive movie night — but ditch Rudolph and that cavity-creepy elf. Why not welcome the darker side of Saint Nick’s toy sack into your life?
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for December 2022
Tis the season to be binging! That's right, folks, December is finally here. With it comes friends, family, good cheer, and (hopefully) a fair chunk of holidays in which to switch off and get your stream on. The tail end of 2022 holds a massive stockpile of blockbuster movies, binge–worthy series and top-tier original content. Far too many offerings for the average viewer to navigate...
Cocaine Bear Trailer Reveals a Bear on Cocaine
The first trailer for Cocaine Bear has appeared online and it's as crazy as you can imagine. Announced earlier this year, Cocaine Bear tells the story of a drug-fuelled rampage by a bear who snaffled a load of cocaine and, incredibly, it’s inspired by real events. Back in September...
Dead by Daylight - Official Deck The Trials Collection Trailer
In Dead by Daylight, the Deck The Trials Collection has arrived, featuring new Outfits inspired by fairy tales and cold cozy nights. All Deck The Trials Outfits are available in the in-game store from December 1 until January 4, 2023.
The Secret of Dragon Beach - The Everlasting
As it turns out, Trolls aren't the only thing you can awaken with the Mystical Heirloom. There is one more life-like statue of a giant beast, and it's located at Dragon Beach on the east side of the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim.
Scream Tail
Scream Tail is a New Pokemon and part of the Scarlet and Violet Pokedex. This Scream Tail Pokedex page includes how to get Scream Tail and more in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
IGN AMA - “What If Your Team Disagrees On A Review?”
You asked and we listened, here are Brian Altano and Max Scoville answering your questions about how IGN works in this IGN AMA, and its all presented by Yahoo Mail. We answers a bunch of question about IGN like what does IGN stand for, how many day before hand do we get a review, how do we brainstorm ideas, how do you get a job at IGN, and so much more. And of course, what happens when we dont agree on a review?
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
Pokemon Scarlet: It always scowls in an attempt to make opponents take it seriously, but even crying children will burst into laughter when they see Maschiff’s face. Pokemon Violet: Its well-developed jaw and fangs are strong enough to crunch through boulders, and its thick fat makes for an excellent defense.
Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer Includes Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts just got its first teaser trailer. The upcoming Transformers movie sees the war between Autobots and Decepticons rolling on while introducing the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons for the first time. “For millions of years our world has transformed,” read the ominous title cards. “But something...
