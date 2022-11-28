Clemson football vs. UNC ACC Championship Game betting odds:

Clemson football is a 7 1/2 point favorite in the ACC Championship Game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, according to Tipico.

The Tigers' money line is currently -300, while the Tar Heels' money line is +240.

The over/under is 63 points.

Both teams are coming off of close rivalry game losses at home. UNC lost in overtime to NC State, while Clemson lost 31-30 over South Carolina in the Tigers' first loss in the series since 2013. The winner of Saturday's game earns the league's Orange Bowl berth.

Clemson and North Carolina will play on Saturday on ABC, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

