ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football vs. UNC ACC Championship Game betting odds:

By Nick Gray, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvzVe_0jQ8gvHE00

Clemson football is a 7 1/2 point favorite in the ACC Championship Game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, according to Tipico.

The Tigers' money line is currently -300, while the Tar Heels' money line is +240.

The over/under is 63 points.

Both teams are coming off of close rivalry game losses at home. UNC lost in overtime to NC State, while Clemson lost 31-30 over South Carolina in the Tigers' first loss in the series since 2013. The winner of Saturday's game earns the league's Orange Bowl berth.

Clemson and North Carolina will play on Saturday on ABC, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

More Clemson football news, stories

ISSUES AT QB:Why Clemson football has a dilemma with running quarterback like DJ Uiagalelei

MAILBAG:Unpacking Clemson football questions about DJ Uiagalelei, coordinators, bowl future

MOVING FORWARD:South Carolina football invading Clemson's Gathering at the Paw was bad. Can it get worse?

PLAYOFF HOPES DASHED:The death knell for Clemson football playoff hopes came in unexpected fashion

REPORT CARD:Why we gave Clemson football coaching, Dabo Swinney a D in loss to South Carolina

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC. Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Boulevard and College Avenue. According to Campos, it...
CLEMSON, SC
thejournalonline.com

Two vehicle wreck – Piedmont

Piedmont firefighters survey the damage to a car after a two vehicle wreck Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Piedmont Golf Course Road and Old Pelzer Road. Greenville county EMS also responded.
PIEDMONT, SC
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on crash shuts down S. Main Street in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Main Street in Greenwood is closed due to a head-on crash Thursday morning, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police said the road is going to be “completely blocked for a while” as crews try to assist with reported injuries. The crash...
GREENWOOD, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy