ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Health agencies renaming "monkeypox" as "mpox" to help fight stigma

By Alexander Tin
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVtlK_0jQ8ggHZ00

The Biden administration plans to officially switch how it refers to the disease once dubbed " monkeypox " to use the new name "mpox" instead, adopting a long-awaited renaming recommendation announced earlier on Monday by the World Health Organization.

As cases in the current outbreak swelled earlier this year, the WHO began the process of renaming the disease and its virus variants . Multiple advocates and countries had raised concerns over racist and stigmatizing use of the older name, which was first given to the disease after a 1958 outbreak among Danish laboratory monkeys.

It is actually wild rodents — not monkeys — that have been mostly spotted harboring the virus in the wild, and are suspected to be the culprit behind many "spillover" infections of humans from animals. Imported pet prairie dogs were blamed for the last significant U.S. outbreak in 2003 .

The Department of Health and Human Services praised the WHO's decision to switch to the name mpox.

"We welcome the change by the World Health Organization. We must do all we can to break down barriers to public health, and reducing stigma associated with disease is one critical step in our work to end mpox," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement .

Often a years-long process, the WHO says it accelerated this name change to next year's edition of the International Classification of Diseases over the past few months. Recommendations were vetted at a meeting late last month .

"Considerations for the recommendations included rationale, scientific appropriateness, extent of current usage, pronounceability, usability in different languages, absence of geographical or zoological references, and the ease of retrieval of historical scientific information," the WHO said in a statement .

Mpox will be the new "preferred term," though the WHO said both names will be used over the next year as the old name "monkeypox" is phased out.

Similar to how the name COVID-19 technically only refers to the disease that is caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, rather than the virus itself, the new mpox disease name leaves unchanged the name of the pathogen that causes it: monkeypox virus. Any change to that moniker would fall to another body called the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses .

The WHO and U.S. change comes as some federal health officials had already taken to calling the disease informally as "mpox" over recent weeks in meetings and presentations, even as their slide decks and websites continued to list the then-official "monkeypox" name.

Other alternative names like "MPX" or "MPV" had been adopted by some state and local health departments, though the latter could also be confused with a respiratory disease known as metapneumovirus . CDC publications had adopted the abbreviation "MPXV" to refer to the virus behind the disease.

A change to local mpox outbreaks

The name change comes as the pace of the current outbreak around the country has fallen sharply over the last few months. The U.S. is now averaging less than 15 new reported infections per day.

Since the outbreak began in May, nearly 30,000 Americans have been reported infected by the virus and 14 have died. Around 81,000 cases have been tallied globally.

An analysis published by the CDC earlier this month predicted the U.S. would see further slowing of infections in most parts of the country. However, the agency cited a handful of factors — including a stalled second dose vaccination campaign — that raise concerns of a resurgence in the future.

At a meeting to the CDC's outside advisers on emergency response and preparedness earlier this month , officials said they were shifting to a targeted effort to try to extinguish the outbreak.

Only a handful of counties are still reporting more than 15 cases per week. However, authorities acknowledge the virus could continue to pose a threat for the foreseeable future.

"We will need to ensconce mpox into the public health framework, and the natural space for a lot of that will be the STI programs in the public health departments, clinics, and then HIV clinics," said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, the CDC's monkeypox response incident manager.

"That's the space where the longer term effort with the population who appears in the current outbreak is at highest risk will be most effective," added Mermin, who is also the director of the National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention within the agency.

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

The Flu Is Definitely Back

The influenza virus has finally returned in earnest. Flu season activity is high throughout the U.S., and experts expect many more cases and hospitalizations to occur in the weeks ahead. One bright spot is that this year’s vaccines appear to be well-tuned to the currently circulating flu strains, so they should provide valuable protection against the viral infection.
BBC

Stigma around HIV continues to cause harm, says charity

More needs to be done to dispel the stigma that still persists about HIV and Aids, a man living with with the virus has told BBC News NI. The Public Health Agency (PHA) recorded 76 new cases of HIV in Northern Ireland in the latest figures covering 2021. The figure...
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation

Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
The Hill

Why 1 doctor is more concerned with flu than COVID this winter

(NewsNation) — Swirling cases of a trio of respiratory illnesses have some hospitals swamped, and at least one infectious disease expert says COVID-19 may not be the biggest culprit this year. “This was always the worst time for hospitals,” the University of California, San Francisco’s Dr. Monica Gandhi said...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cavities a worldwide problem with long-term effects

BOSTON — The World Health Organization estimates there are two billion untreated cavities globally — and that poor oral health remains a leading problem for rich countries and poor. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in four American adults has an untreated cavity — and, worse, that nearly 50 percent of those over the age of 30 may have gum disease.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

COVID-19, RSV and the flu are straining health care systems – two epidemiologists explain what the 'triple threat' means for children

AP -- Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses like the common cold and seasonal flu keep kids out of school and social activities. But this year, more children than usual are ending up at emergency departments and hospitals.In California, the Orange County health department declared a state of emergency in early November 2022 due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations for respiratory infections. In Maryland, emergency rooms have run out of beds because of the unusually high number of severe respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, infections. So emergency departments there are having to refer patients across state lines for care.In the U.S., the winter respiratory virus...
MARYLAND STATE
Vox

Community hospitals are facing an impossible dilemma

Locally owned and operated community hospitals these days often face an impossible dilemma: Should they allow a larger hospital system to take over their operations, which can mean cuts to staff and services — or close entirely?. These hospitals are an essential lifeline for health care, often the only...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Miami

Supreme Court hears challenge to rules narrowing ICE arrests

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that could have major implications on the power of the executive branch to issue rules governing the enforcement of U.S. immigration laws, as well as the ability of states and organizations to challenge those directives.At the center of the court case, known as U.S. v. Texas, is a directive issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in September 2021 that instructed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to prioritize the arrest of migrants who recently entered the U.S. illegally as well as immigrants deemed to pose a threat to...
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

At Least Two Deaths Have Now Been Linked to an Experimental Alzheimer's Treatment

An experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease may pose a life-threatening risk of brain bleeding for certain patients, an investigative report out this week suggests. The paper, published Monday in the journal Science, details the case of a 65-year-old woman who died from massive hemorrhaging that could have arisen from taking a common blood thinner while on the experimental drug. The incident is believed to be the second similar death linked to the treatment, which will be reviewed for approval by the Food and Drug Administration early next year.
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Exposed the Inequality of American Motherhood

In the early days of the pandemic, the outlook for women seemed bleak. Experts predicted that, faced with an uncertain economy in the midst of a public-health crisis, women would have fewer kids, accelerating America’s long-running drop in fertility. For those who already had children, researchers foresaw plunging employment. Schools and day cares were closing. Family members couldn’t come help with child care. It seemed clear that mothers would take on the majority of this additional labor, forcing many to scale back on or opt out of paid work entirely. American family life would be sent back to the 1950s.
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
132K+
Followers
30K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy