Michigan Football Team Gets Bad News Before Big Ten Title Tilt

The University of Michigan football team will have its ability to overcome distractions tested leading up to Saturday's Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Running Back Blake Corum Is Out, Lineman Mazi Smith Facing Charges. The University of Michigan football team got some bad news just one day before their...
ANN ARBOR, MI
A Note Of Gratitude To Departing UM QB Cade McNamara

Cade McNamara entered the transfer protocol this week, making it clear he's moving on from Michigan, so here's a toast to you, Cade!. McNamara Led The Wolverines To The 2021 College Football Playoffs. Former Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara announced his intentions to enter college football's transfer portal this week....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
DETROIT, MI
