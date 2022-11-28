Read full article on original website
Indiana’s horrific public health standing is a choice it’s willing to make
In the opening scene to the classic film, “Animal House,” two young freshmen walk by the statue of Emil Faber, the founder of the fictitious Faber College. The quote on the statue’s plaque was simple: “Knowledge is good.” Generally, we can all agree with that profound statement, can’t we? If so, it is “good” to […] The post Indiana’s horrific public health standing is a choice it’s willing to make appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Rokita asks Indiana Medical Licensing Board to discipline Dr. Bernard
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the state licensing board to issue “disciplinary sanctions” against Dr. Caitlin Bernard for the way she handled the case of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. The doctor’s attorneys called the complaint a “a last-ditch effort to intimidate...
Indiana lawmakers considering changes to HS graduation requirements
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are considering making changes to K-12 school curriculum requirements. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) recently told reporters the goal is to better prepare students for today’s workforce. “How do we do more applied courses, whether we do personal finance courses, mathematical requirements, coding courses, science requirements,” Huston said. Officials at the […]
fox32chicago.com
States issue inflation-relief payments, including Illinois and Indiana
CHICAGO - At least 20 states have issued inflation-relief payments as Americans continue to struggle with soaring prices. Illinois and Indiana issued one-time rebates earlier this year. States are also offering expanded tax credits. Americans continue to face crippling inflation this holiday season. Prices rose 7.7 percent year-over-year in October.
Most popular baby names for girls in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Indiana in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the […]
bloomingtonian.com
Catalent is laying off 400 employees according to a message sent to workers in Bloomington, Indiana
Update: Catalent sent the following response Wednesday:. “Apologies for the delay, and for the frustrating exchange with the chatbot on catalent.com. We have a statement as follows:. Since the start of the pandemic, Catalent’s Bloomington facility has played a critical role in producing the vaccines and therapies that have protected...
inkfreenews.com
Indiana Chamber’s Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney Championship Set
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament is down to two finalists – and they are both from Kosciusko County. In the semifinal – which had thousands of voters and concluded last night – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg knocked off Hiker Trailers from Columbus and Polywood of Syracuse topped Kidstuff Playsystems from Gary.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
Wave 3
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
Family and friends gather to remember Governor John Y. Brown Jr. Friends and family remembered the colorful life of the former Kentucky governor as the public was invited to witness him lying in state in the capitol rotunda. FBI, FTC highlight uptick in ‘grandparent scams’. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
95.3 MNC
State of Lung Cancer Report has Indiana Behind the Curve
The American Lung Association has released its 2022 State of Lung Cancer report, which shows Indiana has some work to do. The leading cause of lung cancer is smoking, and the state ranks high in the Lung Association report with 19% of Hoosiers doing so. Indiana also ranks high with the second leading cause of lung cancer, as 40% of home radon tests are at or above the Environmental Protection Agency action level. With early detection, the five-year lung cancer survival rate is 61%.
Indianapolis rent assistance program ends for now
A program that distributed more than $100 million in rental assistance in Indianapolis closes for now. The federal funds that fueled Indy Rents for more than two years are gone. Tens of thousands of households benefited from the program that was set up when the pandemic first hit. The city...
Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
WTHI
"You're always worried about the level of care..." SCOTUS hears nursing home case from Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI)- The United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in numerous cases this session. One of those cases comes from Indiana. The Health and Hospital Corporation v. Talevski involves the care of Gorgi Talevski. His family claims he was cared for in a way that goes against federal law.
Payment of up to $650 coming from the state
money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. It could two payments or as just one payment, depending on when you filed your taxes. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
wrtv.com
Low COVID-19 bivalent booster rates among Hoosiers
FISHERS — Next month marks two years since the first COVID-19 shots went into arms. Today, the CDC recommends all Americans over the age of 5 get the updated booster dose, but that does not necessarily mean people are actually going to do it. Just before closing on Monday...
Whiteland police: Teenager found
UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found and is safe. WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye […]
Indiana lawmakers mulling property tax relief
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican state lawmakers say they’re exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) cited many Hoosiers’ rising tax bills amid climbing assessed property values as the reason they’re planning to review Indiana’s property tax system. “The explosion of […]
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff per President Joe Biden, to honor the life of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses...
